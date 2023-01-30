In its first time back after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockin’ Stewbilee may have had its best day ever.
Members of the organizing Brunswick Kiwanis Club said it was probably the biggest crowd ever.
There was more to do than enjoy 25 varieties of Brunswick stew under the blue skies of a perfect day Saturday at Mary Ross Park. It also showed that the Kiwanis Club made the right decision to move the event from festival crazy October to January when there was little competition for consumers, in this case literally.
There were also more than 100 classic cars parked along Bay Street where gearheads checked out ancient Studebakers, sparkling VW Beetles, and a camper and muscle cars from the 1960s and 1970s among others.
Some cook teams ran out of stew, but it was timely as the crowd faded.
The Kiwanis Club handed out little cast iron pot trophies to 14 teams.
The results are included below.
Team Presentation:
• AC Guys
• Coldwell Banker
People’s Choice:
1 — Roy’s Nutz & Buttz
2 — AC Guys
3 — Southern Soul Barbeque
4 — South of Heaven Bar-Be-Que
5 — Nautica Joe’s
Professional Division:
1 — Roy’s Nutz & Buttz
2 — Nautica Joe’s
3 — Southern Soul Barbeque
Private Division:
1 — AC Guys
2 — Superior Stew
3 — Debbie Does Stew
Grand Champion: Roy’s Nutz & Buttz
