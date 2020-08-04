When Glynn County Schools closed in March, teachers, students and parents quickly transitioned into a whole new kind of school experience.
All instruction and learning suddenly had to take place online in the form of distance learning, and there was little time to prepare for the change.
As the school system plans for the new academic year, education leaders are giving significant time, effort and consideration to the creation of a virtual learning framework that will allow students to continue progressing academically while taking into account the challenges of being in school during a pandemic.
“When we had to shut down our schools last year and move to distance learning, we really didn’t have much time to prepare,” said Scott Spence, superintendent. “We have been preparing for the start of school for quite some time now and will provide professional learning for our teachers when they return (today).”
Glynn County expects more than 3,000 students to have signed up to participate in virtual learning when the school year begins Aug. 20.
Parents had the option this summer to commit their students to either nine weeks or a semester of virtual learning, depending on the student’s grade level.
The number of students participating in virtual learning is spread pretty evenly across elementary, middle and high school, Spence said.
School leaders have prioritized throughout the planning process several key elements, which include making virtual learning consistent across schools, ensuring teachers’ plans are made well in advance and facilitating easy and constant communication between students, parents and teachers through online platforms.
“First of all, we want to be consistent from school to school and grade to grade when we plan,” Spence said. “We are using our website calendar for teachers to post daily lesson plans for all classrooms. This will allow parents and students to see the expectations for each day. We will use Google Classroom for teachers to post a video of the daily instruction as well as the assignment for the day.”
All teachers, virtual or face-to-face, will use Google Classroom in a consistent fashion. And planning will be crucial due to the risk of teachers or students becoming sick.
“We are asking teachers to plan 10 days ahead,” Spence said. “This should allow us to be ready to continue providing instruction should a student get sick, a teacher get sick, or should we have to shut down a portion or all of a school.”
The ongoing reality will be that schools could need to transition fully to at-home learning at almost a moment’s notice.
“We have to plan for the scenario that we will be in school the next day and the scenario that we will not be in school the next day,” Spence said. “By doing this we should be able have a seamless transition to distance learning should we shut down a school or schools.”
What will virtual learning look like?
The school system posted on its website this month a document titled, “Comparing Face to Face Learning with Virtual Learning Option,” which outlines a typical school day for elementary, middle and high school students. It includes sample schedules and plans for school meals and formal assessments.
“Virtual learners can expect to have instruction, graded assignments and interaction with a classroom teacher on a daily basis,” Spence said. “In most instances, virtual learners will be responsible for being online at a scheduled time each and every school day. In some instances, especially at the high school level, we will have to use Georgia Virtual School or Edgenuity as the virtual tool for learning.”
Virtual class sessions will be broken up into an opening with the teacher, a work session and a closing. Teachers will be able to receive feedback and provide help during the work session. At the end of the virtual class, students will make online submissions of their completed work.
Teachers will collect and grade assignments, record attendance and conference with parents. Supplies needed will be a computer or tablet and internet access.
“Face-to-face teachers will be able to provide feedback in person, while virtual teachers will use a platform such as Google Meets to provide feedback to virtual students,” Spence said. “If we should have to shut down a school, then face-to face teachers would follow the same protocol as virtual teachers for feedback.”
Elementary school schedules will be broken up into reading, math, science and social studies. Middle school schedules will include five academic periods each day, for 50 minutes each day.
High school schedules will be in four 90-minute blocks or a combination schedule that includes 45-minute “skinnies.”
Breaks and a 30-minute lunchtime will be built into the schedules.
One enhanced curriculum class will be taught each nine weeks for elementary and middle school virtual learning students and will be added to a student’s schedule at the school level. Choices will not be offered for students opting for virtual learning. Enhanced curriculum classes will be taught with prerecorded lessons.
In elementary virtual learning, parents or their child will have to communicate with the teacher daily to verify with the teacher lessons have been completed.
For meals, students at schools will receive free breakfast each morning from grab-and-go carts and they will eat in the classroom. Lunch will be available for purchase in the cafeteria.
Virtual learners will be able to receive free breakfast for the week at a weekly pickup. They’ll also be able to purchase lunch for weekly pickup.
For formal assessment, virtual learners will have to schedule a visit to school sites. Parents will provide the transportation.
A challenging task
These plans were made with one overarching goal, Spence said. School leaders hope to serve the community in the best way possible.
They decided offering a virtual and a face-to-face option would be the best approach.
“I’m glad we made the decision to do that early on because there are several systems who did not and they have since changed direction,” Spence said. “These systems are really struggling to get ready for the start of school.”
Teachers will need the support and understanding of the community, Spence said, as the methods of preparing, planning and providing instruction this year will be new to many of them. Parents will also play a key role in limiting potential spread of the virus in schools.
“We ask that parents please monitor the symptoms of their children,” Spence said. “If a child is sick, please keep them at home. Students who are at home will be able to keep up with the class by watching the instructional videos posted by the teacher and completing the assignment posted in Google Classroom.”
As the new year begins, schools will have to respond in real time to the changing realities of the pandemic, just as all others in the community must do.
“This is going to be a challenging task, and we certainly don’t have all of the answers,” Spence said. “But our teachers and staff are going to work diligently to provide the best possible educational experience for all of our students.”