Armed robbers struck twice late Thursday night, holding up two convenience stores within 2 miles of each other in the span of an hour, according to police reports.
It marked the third and fourth such robberies in the Golden Isles in the past two ½ weeks, reports indicate. All four robberies were perpetrated by two men, both of whom carried guns in at least three of the robberies. Victims in two of the robberies told police one man was tall, the other short.
Brunswick and Glynn County police are diligently investigating the robberies, officers from both departments said.
At around 10:36 p.m. Thursday, two armed men entered the Friendly Express at 3319 U.S. 17 near Fourth Street in Brunswick, police Capt. Angela Smith said. The two had shirts wrapped around their faces and heads.
The clerk was in the cooler stocking when the gunmen entered, each armed with a handgun, Smith said. The robbers left with more than $100, she said.
The clerk was unhurt.
Police are reviewing the store’s security video, Smith said.
Then, at around 11:28 p.m. Thursday, two men entered the Friendly Express at 3245 Cypress Mill Road in the county, police said. The “shorter of the two came to the open door of the plexiglass cage that is used to protect the clerk and the register and pointed a gun at her,” a Glynn County police report said.
The report said, “the taller of the two offenders then entered the plexiglass cage and told her to put the money in a bag,” the report said. The woman told the two robbers she was too frightened to comply, the report said.
The taller man took a tray of money and the two left the store, police said.
A customer who was playing video games in the back of the store during the robbery followed the two outside, the report said. The man said he followed in his vehicle and followed the two as they ran to their getaway car, parked on nearby Lake View Circle. He followed them as they “traveled down Carteret Road to Buckingham Place and out to Altama Avenue,” the report said.
The witness told police he lost their trail in the 4500 block of Altama Avenue.
One was described as about 6 feet tall and the other as about 5 feet, 5 inches.
On Oct. 14, two armed men entered the Sonic Drive-In at 4727 Altama Ave. in Brunswick at around 11:18 p.m., one brandishing a handgun and the other carrying a rifle or shotgun, city police said. Dressed in dark clothing, the two men took “part of the deposit” and left, police said.
On Aug. 11, two men entered the Domino’s Pizza restaurant at 108 Scranton Connector, one with a handgun and the other wielding a rifle or shotgun, county police reported. One robber put a gun to the back of his neck and ordered him to open the cash register, police said. They forced the manager to the ground at gunpoint and escaped with between $200 and $250 cash, police said.
The men were dressed in black sweatpants and hoodies and covered their faces in red bandanas. One was described as about 6 foot 2 and his accomplice as about 5 foot 10, the report said.
Brunswick Police Capt. Smith said Friday the similarities in the robberies cannot be overlooked.
“In light of the recent commercial business robberies, our investigators are working vigorously to ID those responsible,” Smith said. “It is our primary focus to bring those individuals into custody as soon as possible, before someone gets hurt.”
Acting Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins would not comment on particulars, other than to say police hope to make arrests soon.
“We are investigating it and we’re working very closely with the Brunswick Police Department,” Wiggins said. “We’re hoping to get these guys off the streets.”