A drainage project on Frederica Road is likely to cause some traffic delays this month, but the Glynn County Public Works Department hopes to soften the impact as much as possible.
“As you know, with all construction on St. Simons (Island), especially anything on Frederica, there is some inconvenience,” said county Public Works Director Dave Austin. “(The) Public Works (Department) believes that we have picked the right time of the year and the right company for this short but important project.”
Starting Monday, contractors will close one lane of Sylvan Boulevard leading up to the intersection with Frederica Road to stage the equipment needed to dig a trench and lay new stormwater drainage pipes along the commercial avenue, said Dustin Schnedeker, project manager with Seaboard Construction Co.
The Glynn County Commission elected to contract Seaboard Construction for the job. Seaboard is responsible for many local infrastructure projects, including the recently constructed roundabout at Kings Way and Frederica Road.
Installing drainage pipes on Sylvan will take about a week, depending on what other utilities the contractors have to work around, Schnedeker said. Once complete, workers will move on to Frederica Road to lay more drainage pipes on the southbound side of the road, which is expected to take no more than two weeks.
The southbound lane will be closed to stage construction equipment. Schnedeker said the middle lane will remain open and allow southbound traffic to continue to flow during the project.
“We’re working very limited hours due to traffic congestion, 9 (a.m.) to 3 (p.m.), and we may have to get out of the road during the middle of the day to alleviate traffic backups during lunch hours,” Schnedeker said.
Seaboard will have the manpower on hand in the worksite to direct motorists who may need help getting through the work zone.
“We’ll have sufficient labor on save to help the traveling public navigate at all times,” Schnedeker said.
The $247,000 project is needed because of the safety issues caused by insufficient stormwater drainage capacity at the intersection, he explained.
“When it rains hard, water ponds on the travel lane there on Frederica, and there’s nowhere for the water to go, so we’re installing storm drains to receive that water,” Schnedeker said.
It’s also going to be fairly intensive, he said, because some other essential infrastructure runs along that road — namely AT&T lines that provide internet service to the northern half of the island.
“There are oodles of underground utilities we’ll have to avoid,” Schnedeker said.
Seaboard workers spent much of Thursday and Friday locating and marking AT&T’s underground lines, he said, but the contractor is being extra careful to avoid causing major outages.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 912-554-7490.