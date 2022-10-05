Brunswick officials want residents, workers and visitors to the city to be aware of a major road-repaving project impacting roughly 5.5 miles on the 15 worst streets in the city.
The Brunswick City Commission voted to approve a $1.2 million contract with East Coast Asphalt — the same company hired by the Georgia Department of Transportation to repave Gloucester Street — in May.
“We got approved a while back by the commission and are starting the paving process probably starting next week,” said City Manager Regina McDuffie. “… The continuity of work will keep us from having to pay additional cost for mobilization too.”
Brunswick Public Works Director Garrow Alberson said the contractor has not yet decided which street to start with. It will not begin the project until Gloucester Street is completely repaved. GDOT officials told The News in a recent interview that the project may take until the end of next month.
Streets on the list are located in all quadrants of the city, she said, and were selected based on an evaluation of all roads in the city. She and Alberson traveled every street personally to make sure they indeed needed the work.
It might mean some short-term inconvenience for city residents, but it will be a very positive thing for the city in the long term.
“A lot are residential streets, but some are large business corridors that I think will impact a lot of people,” McDuffie said.
Included on the list is a segment of Grant Street under which city officials were surprised to discover bricks when they attempted to repave the road a few years ago. McDuffie acknowledged not everyone may be happy with this decision, but the preservation route is cost-prohibitive.
“The street is in such bad condition, it would take more money that we have allocated to every street if we were to go back and do restoration,” she explained.
After speaking with officials in other cities — including asking Savannah officials about their work preserving the bricks on River Street — McDuffie said the city estimates it would cost $500,000 to $650,000 per block to fix up the three blocks of Grant Street where bricks were found. Many of the bricks were damaged during the original resurfacing effort, she said, and would have to be replaced.