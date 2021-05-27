Motorists traveling over the Memorial Day weekend in Georgia should find open roads and highways.
The state Department of Transportation is seeing to it. It's suspending highway construction projects under its flag until after the three-day holiday.
Drivers may run into another kind of obstacle this year: slow-moving traffic given the prevailing relaxed attitude toward the COVID-19 pandemic and a yearning by so many to get away for a few days.
It goes along with an earlier prediction by AAA that 34 million Americans will travel during the holiday, including one million Georgians.
AAA is also warning motorists of another potential highway problem: car issues. Drivers may see or experience more of them this year.
“Some vehicles may have spent more time in the driveway than on the roadway after a year of disrupted schedules due to the pandemic,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“AAA cautions drivers about hitting the road in vehicles that haven’t been properly maintained. A pre-trip inspection will go a long way to ensure you don’t spend the holiday on the roadside.”
AAA is projecting it will be summoned to render aid to more than 468,000 of its own members, many due to situations that could have been avoided with a routine pre-travel inspection.
Flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts are the usual three top trouble areas.
“If people have not serviced their vehicle lately, chances are their tire pressure is low,” Waiters said. “Low tire pressure is one of the lead contributors to tire blowouts. Consider checking the air in your tires the next time you fill up the gas tank.”
AAA advises car owners to check all four tires, as well as the spare, at least once a month and definitely prior to the start of a long road trip. Inspect tires for cuts, gouges and sidewall bulges. Check the inflation pressure -- after cooling if traveling -- and inflate at the recommended pressure noted in the vehicle owner's manual.
Tread depth can be checked by inserting a quarter upside down into the grooves. According to AAA, if the top of the head of George Washington is visible, it's time for new tires.
Check brakes for noise, the condition of windshield wipers and the levels of oil, coolant, brake, transmission and power steering fluids. Levels and what to add can be found in the owner's manual.
Keeping a car emergency kit with flashlight, drinking water, car battery booster cables, flares, reflectors and gloves is also a good idea.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety offers a different kind of advice for those traveling over the 78-hour Memorial Day holiday, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday and ends at midnight Monday.
“Now that the state has reopened...and schools have closed for the summer, we expect the number of people traveling on our roadways to visit family and friends to increase this weekend,” said Col. Chris C. Wright, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
The state will be ready, he said. Georgia troopers will be on the lookout for drunk driving and compliance with seat belt, cellphone and speed limit laws.
Even with a lower volume of travel last year, the state reported 382 crashes with 256 injuries. Ten of the mishaps resulted in 13 fatalities.
Troopers arrested 323 people for driving under the influence and issued 9,536 citations and 9,714 warnings during the 2020 Memorial Day weekend.
Anyone in the vehicle under the age of 8 must be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat and cellphone use must be hands-free.