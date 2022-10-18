Road work planned

A section of eastbound Sea Island Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today and Wednesday for drainage ditch maintenance. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with the traffic flow maintained by flagmen.

