Road work planned
A section of eastbound Sea Island Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today and Wednesday for drainage ditch maintenance. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with the traffic flow maintained by flagmen.
Motorists should expect delays and use alternative routes if possible.
There will also be construction today on the road shoulder within the county right of way at 805 Ocean Blvd. All work will be on the shoulder with anticipated traffic interruptions. The work is for utility installation on the property by a private contractor.
— The Brunswick News
