Road work on mainland and SSI planned
A portion of Ogden Road in Brunswick will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The closure is needed to connect a new sewer line to the existing line under Ogden Road. Emergency access will be granted but no other traffic will have access while the work is ongoing. Contact Jay Sellers with the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission at 912-261-7123 for more information.
Road work within the right of way at 2906 Demere Road on St. Simons Island will be conducted Wednesday and Thursday. All work will be on the shoulder of the road with no anticipated traffic interruptions. The work by a private contractor is for the construction of a driveway.
Call Chuck Flowers with the Glynn County Engineering Department at 912-554-7216 for more information.
— The Brunswick News