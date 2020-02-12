The Road Scholar’s annual choral workshop, called “Singing in the Sun,” has returned to Epworth by the Sea this week and will culminate Thursday with a free concert open to the community.
The Road Scholar choral concert, directed by Andrew Walker, wraps up a week of musical training completed by music lovers from across the country.
“This is a program sponsored by Road Scholar. Road Scholar is a worldwide educational travel organization with education being the emphasis, and this is a choral workshop,” said Lyn Warr, the local group leader and facilitator. “They come and work on their knowledge of reading music and learning music and harmonies.”
The concert will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Strickland Auditorium at Epworth by the Sea. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Road Scholar offers program that aim to inspire adults to learn, discover and travel.
The Road Scholar program was founded in 1975 as Elderhostel. Programs engage expert instructors and take participants around the world.
The choral workshop at Epworth has been offered 21 years. More than 30 people are participating in this year’s workshop, Warr said.
Walker has lead the Road Scholars choral week for the last three years.
“He has a lengthy musical background,” Warr said. “He’s from England, and he lives in central Florida now.”
Walker, the director music at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Orlando, Fla., is an accomplished choral director, composer, organist and music teacher. He earned a bachelor of music from London University and received training at Portsmouth Cathedral.
Warr encouraged the community to check out this year’s performance.
“It’s a culmination of their workshop all week,” she said. “They’ll hear quite a variety of music … It will be an entertaining evening, and it’s free to the public.”