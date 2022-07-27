The Glynn County Finance Committee voted Tuesday to recommend approval of a $2.9 million bid to resurface nearly 13 miles of county roads.
Jason Hartman, engineering supervisor for Glynn County Public Works Department, told commissioners the county originally planned to resurface more than 15.5 miles of roads, but only one bid for more than $5.5 million came in for the project, which county commissioners rejected.
The scope of the project was reduced, and the county received two bids. J. Hiers Company, Inc., based in Baxley, submitted the low bid, which committee members voted to recommend.
A bid for design and construction documents for the Coast Guard Beach Park lifesaving tower was also unanimously approved by committee members. The project is funded through a $1 million allocation from the Georgia state legislature, passed through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Security improvements at the Glynn County Courthouse were also approved by committee members. The $299,400 improvement project was initially planned before the start of the Ahmaud Arbery trial, but there was not enough time to make the improvements before it began, Sheriff Neal Jump told committee members.
The courthouse security improvements were also recommended as part of a presentation for the planned Juvenile Justice Center and the planned consolidation of court services in one complex.
The purchase of a $340,000 midsize excavator for use by the county’s public works drainage department was approved, along with a request to purchase a mini excavator for $72,170. The excavator will be used for multiple pipe installations and ditch maintenance.
A purchase order to resurface two tennis courts at Northwood Estates was also approved. Work on the $33,400 project is expected to be done in September or October, with funding coming from County Commissioner Wayne Neal’s District 3 fund.