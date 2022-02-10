Road closures coming on St. Simons Island
Local authorities announced this week a lane closure on Frederica Road and a road closure on Worthing Road.
The southbound lane of Frederica Road will be closed from 6-8 a.m. just north of the intersection with Sea Island Road on Saturday while a contractor removes a tree from a property on Market Street. For more information, contact Glynn County’s right of way coordinator, Chuck Flowers, at 912-554-7216.
From 8 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the 100 block of Worthing Road will be closed to thru traffic while the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission repairs a sewer line in the area.
Homeowners will be able to get to their homes, but all other traffic should find a detour. For more information, contact the JWSC at 912-261-7151.