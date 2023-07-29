Road closure plans raise questions

The proposed closure of U.S. 17 in north Camden County for three years to replace three bridges is raising concerns from residents living in the area.
Janet Heath of Woodbine questions how the planned closure could ever be considered for a number of reasons.
The four miles U.S. 17 GDOT is proposing to close is between Waverly and White Oak.
She questions the number of households between the bridges that will be impacted, including the number of properties totally cut off from access onto U.S. 17.
And she asked if the number of people who have to travel that stretch of highway for food, doctor’s appointments and work on a daily basis had been considered.
Heath also asked for the number of children picked up by school buses, the number of ambulance, fire truck and law enforcement trips on a weekly, monthly and annual basis, as well as the number of vehicles that use the highway on a daily basis.
She asked if GDOT officials considered hurricane evacuations and serious traffic accidents on Interstate 95, when traffic is diverted onto U.S. 17.
Heath said she believes a large number of citizens who could be affected by the closure aren’t aware of the plans.
“You cannot expect even local officials to go to Jesup to discuss this situation with GDOT and DNR,” Heath said. “They must come to Camden and Camden officials must insist these discussions be held transparently and before the eyes of the public.”
Heath said GDOT’s plans to close the road are generating “enormous concerns” among residents living in north Camden.
“They just have not thought this through. Citizens need to be prepared,” Heath said of GDOT’s plans.
Heath said there are as many as 10,000 residents that could be affected by the road closure. Some of those residents will opt to take their business to Glynn County for things like grocery shopping, car repairs and other businesses rather than take the long way to drive to I-95 south to Kingsland.
“The county needs to come up with a way to address citizen concerns,” she said. “The county will lose all the business from the 10,000 citizens who go shopping.”