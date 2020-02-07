Pro golfer Tyler Duncan was not the only winner this past November at The RSM Classic, the PGA Tour event held on St. Simons Island.
In fact, the tournament champion at the tournament held at the Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside and Retreat courses was not even the biggest winner, though he earned a hefty $1.2 million purse. No, as always, the big winners at the RSM Classic were the children and families whose lives are enhanced through the Davis Love Foundation.
The 2019 PGA Tour event raised $4.6 million for the foundation, which was founded 15 years ago by PGA pro Davis Love III and his wife Robin of St. Simons Island. The nonprofit Davis Love Foundation provides charitable donations and grants to benefit national and local organizations assisting struggling families and at-risk children.
The foundation assists a cross-section of nonprofit groups that identify and assist families and children facing health, educational, financial and social challenges. Beneficiaries include the local Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia and the national Special Olympics. Now in its 10th year, the annual RSM Classic has raised more than $17.6 million.
“We’re thrilled with the amount raised through the tournament in 2019,” Love said Wednesday in a prepared statement. “This level of giving is due in large part to the dedication of the Davis Love Foundation staff and our incredible partnership with title sponsor RSM.”
A fun feature of the fundraising this year during The RSM Classic was the Birdies Fore Love competition. Tournament sponsor RSM donated more than $1 million to the competition, which recognized the charity of choice of the pro golfers who shot the most birdies or better during the fall leg of the PGA Tour, concluding with The RSM Classic. The event’s top three golfers alone earned $500,000, with Scottie Scheffler taking $300,000 for his favorite charity, Lanto Griffin netting $150,000 and Denny McCarthy earning $50,000 for his charity of choice.
“Our nationwide employee-led Birdies Fore Love program makes such a positive impact on the communities where our people live and work,” said Doug Opheim, CEO of the RSM US Foundation.
This year’s RSM Classic is slated to tee off from Nov. 16-22 at Sea Island Golf Club.
“We look forward to continuing our charitable giving as we celebrate the 11th year of the The RSM Classic and the first year of a new decade,” Love said.