Riverkeeper to offer water quality monitor training
The Altamaha Riverkeeper will offer a chance to become a certified community water quality monitor during a training from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1.
The training will take place at the CRD Susan Shipman Environmental Learning Center, One Conservation Way in Brunswick.
Volunteer water quality monitors help protect the health of local waterways for safe drinking, fishing, swimming and thriving ecosystems. This training will cover chemical testing and provide an introduction to bacterial testing.
Youth participants are welcome if accompanied by an adult, and ages 16 and up can become certified.
The training is provided by the Altamaha Riverkeeper as a local coordinator for the State of Georgia Adopt a Stream (AAS) program. Find more information about AAS at https://adoptastream.georgia.gov/.
To sign up for training, contact Maggie Van Cantfort, coast to confluence watershed specialist for the Altamaha Riverkeeper, at maggie@altamahariverkeeper.org or 912-223-6073.
— The Brunswick News
