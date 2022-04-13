Altamaha Riverkeeper and Keep McIntosh Beautiful will host a river and land cleanup to celebrate Earth Day on April 22.
Participants can bring their own kayak or canoe to join in the river cleanup, which will launch at 8 a.m. at the ramp next to Skippers in Darien. Paddlers will collect litter from the river as they paddle to Fort King George and back.
Keep McIntosh Beautiful will meet participants who prefer to walk at 8 a.m. for a litter pickup throughout Darien’s waterfront park and downtown area.
Paddlers are asked to pre-register by contacting maggie@altamahariverkeeper.org or filling out the online registration form at www.facebook.com/AltamahaRiverkeeper/.
— The Brunswick News