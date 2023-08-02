Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

The walls of the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick are presently adorned with the work of recently retired Brunswick High School art teacher Tamara Daughtry, but they’ll be covered with art by other Glynn County art teachers when the Ritz Theater opens for First Friday this week.
Heather Heath, executive director of Golden Isles Arts & Humanities, said her organization has put on an art show for art teachers at the end of summer every year for the last 10 years or so. She can’t exactly remember when it started.
“I think they do their art throughout the year, but they have less opportunity to focus on their own because of teaching and preparing to teach,” Heath said. “… One year I said, ‘Why don’t we see if the art teachers want to show off?’”
That first year saw a massive turnout, she said, and those held afterward were all well attended.
Any of Glynn County’s art teachers are welcome to join in on the show, she said. This year, she expects eight or more to show off their work. The Golden Isles has 16 schools, but not all have art teachers, Heath explained.
The Ritz opens at 5 p.m. on First Fridays and closes at 8 p.m. For more information about Golden Isles Arts & Humanities, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The organization is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing fine arts to Brunswick, but especially art education to school children. It organizes several art exhibits and live performances every year and runs the Penguin Project, a live performance program for children with disabilities.
The Ritz also hosts Cinema Gourmet, a dinner-and-a-movie series in which participants can watch and discuss films.
This year’s performance and Cinema Gourmet schedule will be announced on the website soon, Heath said.
For the last few weeks, Golden Isles Arts & Humanities has hosted a career retrospective for Daughtry, called Spiders, Snakes and Whatever it Takes. After 25 years in the field, she’s built up quite a catalog of pieces, Heath said.
“She’s big into photos as well as other artistic mediums and sometimes found objects,” she said, pointing to a spice rack adorned with silver and fake diamonds.
The arts and humanities group has been around for nearly as long, close to 30 years, Heath said.