The Rise Risley campus is already becoming the community hub that its project leaders envisioned.
Tres Hamilton, CEO of Community Action Authority and the project’s leader, reported at a quarterly meeting last week that despite the campus still being in the renovation stage, groups are taking advantage of the site by hosting events and distributions there.
The campus, which once housed the Colored Memorial School and Risley High School, is located in the heart of Brunswick near several low-income neighborhoods.
“We have gotten quite a bit of interest from a lot of other organizations, partner organizations that don’t necessarily attend our collaboratives, as it relates to the use of the facility, of being on campus,” Hamilton told project stakeholders during the virtual meeting Thursday.
The Feed My Sheep organization hosted a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway on campus, which was accessible to the families the group hoped to serve.
“Apparently they were very successful,” Hamilton said. “… This was a great opportunity for them to be able to still continue to meet the needs of our homeless population that’s in the area and the needs of quite a few families.”
Voter awareness events have been hosted on campus recently as well by the local chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
“We do have quite a few things that are (happening) on the campus, and that is because people and organizations are wanting to be right within the city of Brunswick, meaning very close to those families that we know have the greatest need,” Hamilton said.
The central location of the Albany Street campus will be an important asset for the numerous organizations that have partnered with Rise Risley and that plan to have a presence on campus. The Rise Risley project’s end goal is to open a community resource center that offers a wide variety of services and programs, including early education classes, workforce development, art programs, trauma-informed care and economic sustainability programming.
“When we first started this and we were talking about the fact that we wanted to be in the community where the needs are, where the people are and the families are that we serve on a daily basis, I think we have done an excellent job of promoting that because it is definitely something that we have been able to do,” Hamilton said.
The renovation work continues and the project recently received a grant through the city of Brunswick that will go toward replacing the elementary building’s roof.
“We’ve written an RFP. We’re just waiting now for the city to clear a couple of administrative hurtles on their end,” said Jim Porch, project manager. “They’ve got to do some environmental work, and they have to do some historic preservation work before they’ll give us the official go ahead to release the RFP.”
Preliminary estimates indicate the roof replacement cost will be lower than the grant’s full amount, leaving money that could be used for other improvements, possibly to the building’s ceiling or floor or for a paint job.
“I’m hopeful that we will get this RFP out before Christmas,” Porch said.