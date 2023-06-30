The Risley Alumni Association will induct a second class of honorees into the historic Risley High School Hall of Fame this weekend.
The 13th all-class reunion will celebrate its inductees at 6 p.m. Saturday at Epworth by The Sea.
The reunion will kick off with a lowcountry boil and fish fry at 5 p.m. Friday in Selden Park, pavilions 3 and 4. Following the celebration on Saturday, a memorial service, open to the public, will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at the historic Risley High School, 1800 Albany St.
The second class of honorees, nominated by Risley affiliates, features five alumni: Benjamin J. Allen, the author of “Glynn County, Georgia (Black America Series)”; retired educator William “Buck” Crosby; LaVerne B. Cooper, the first Black instructor at Brunswick Junior College, now named the College of Coastal Georgia, and the first Black woman chairperson of the Glynn County Board of Education; Col. Thomas W. Fuller; and Cmdr. Clifford W. Gibson, the first Black pilot from Glynn County.
While recognizing important community members, the Hall of Fame ultimately serves as a strategy to keep the name “Risley” alive.
“You can’t take everything away from people and think that they are just going to roll over. Give me something. Leave something. Leave my pride. Leave my dignity. … Don’t take my history,” said Erma Summers, a Risley Alumni Association founder.
The rich history of Risley High School begins in 1870 as the Freedmen’s School, Brunswick’s first public school for African Americans. Colored Memorial High School was constructed adjacently in 1923.
Built on the site of the 1870 Freedmen’s School, Risley High School came to life in 1936.
After the school’s reconstruction in 1955, the monumental Risley High School closed its doors as public school districts began to integrate, sending the Black students of Risley High School to Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School in 1970.
Summers said it was unequal to send the students in one stream — Black students to the White schools.
Although Risley High School closed, its profound imprint never faded.
“This is us. This is our history. And our history is vital to this community. … We will not allow the name Risley to die out,” said Debra Thomas, the president of the Risley Alumni Association.
The alumni association carries on Risley’s legacy, adding The Colored Memorial School and Risley High School to the National Register of Historic Places and naming Risley Middle School.
Never forget the Tigers
Risley High School was more than its strong athletics. It was more than its vibrant homecomings. It was more than a building. To Summers and many others, it was family.
“To me, when I graduated, I kind of felt, in a way, that I’d lost a family,” said Summers, a 1966 graduate. “You had a family when you didn’t have a family.”
Summers said many students did not have strong discipline at home, and if a child needed correction, the parents gave teachers full permission to not hold back.
“Teachers had the full reign of working with us as their children because they wanted us to be the best … because they knew that we had second-best when it came to other things,” Summers said.
Second-best books, desks, uniforms — whatever it was, it was secondhand from the White schools in Glynn County.
But the crumbling textbooks did not stand in their way. As if it were written in the curriculum, teachers guided students in cutting paper bags to create makeshift book covers.
“(Teachers would say) ‘Don’t let that be a reason that you can’t become a success. Take it. Say, when life hands you lemons, you make lemonade,’” Summers said.
Glynn Academy also had all the buses, forcing Risley students to pack into cars or stand in their few buses, said Naomi Speakman, a 1963 graduate and alumni association founder.
“Some things we don’t expect you to correct because some things you can’t correct anymore. Acknowledge it. Just acknowledge it. You hurt my feelings,” Summers said.
After the school closed, the alumni, teachers and faculty feared Risley would be forgotten — but even after 53 years, the name, Risley, lives on.
The Risley Alumni Association maintains Risley’s presence through history preservation and community support. The Risley Alumni Association meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the historic Risley Elementary School building, 1800 Albany St.
The new Risley Middle School continues to educate Glynn County students today.