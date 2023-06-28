A blistering heat wave from Texas has moved east, pounding Georgia in its blistering wake.
Meteorologists are predicting high temperatures in the upper 90s this week with the heat index climbing into triple digits.
State Climatologist Bill Murphey said the weather service is considering an excessive heat watch moving into this Fourth of July weekend as concerns arise over possible heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
“The big way to tell the difference is (that with) heat exhaustion, you’re sweating a lot, but when you stop sweating, then that’s going into heat stroke,” said Angela Hartley, the clinical director at the Coastal Health District.
A heat stroke, she says, inhibits body temperature regulation, causing the body to stop sweating and to have a rapid temperature increase.
A heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. Warning signs include red-hot and dry skin, a rapid pulse, a throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and sometimes unconsciousness.
If a heat stroke occurs, Hartley said to call 911 and drink cool water while waiting for help to arrive.
Heat exhaustion, she says, is much milder but can lead to a heat stroke if no precautions are taken.
Heat exhaustion occurs from excessive water loss in the body, usually from a lack of fluid intake and profuse sweating. Warning signs include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache and nausea.
To recover, she said those affected should rest, drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, take a cool shower and get into an air-conditioned space.
The National Weather Service especially warns of heat-related illnesses for at-risk groups, including older adults, pregnant women, people with chronic medical conditions, young children and infants.
Hartley said it is crucial to avoid the heat, drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids and monitor symptoms during hot temperatures. Sunburned skin, she says, makes it harder for bodies to cool down, so hydration is vital. To combat the heat, one should wear lightweight loose clothing, a wide-brimmed hat and sunscreen.
Safety, Hartley says, also involves supporting those unable to care for themselves. It is unsafe to leave people or pets in vehicles during these high temperatures. Pets also need plenty of water and shade to beat the heat.
Murphey said the past couple of days have been above normal temperatures, but he expects temperatures to be back on track after the heat wave passes.
“In a warming climate, that’s the type of thing you would expect. You see more areas getting more heat waves and… some areas getting drier, but in addition, you see a lot of areas getting wetter, more flooding potential… So, it’s definitely a lot going on,” Murphey said.
After this wave of hot temperatures, he expects the typical summer pattern to return with afternoon and evening thunderstorms, humid conditions and temperatures in the low 90s.
For more information about heat safety, visit weather.gov.
