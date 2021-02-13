While sea level rise continues to jab at the Georgia coast, it could be worse.
All it takes is a look at the impacts seen to the south in Florida, where flood control structures are no longer operating as designed and millions of residents are at higher risk of flooding, according to Sea Grant Florida and the University of Florida.
“Sea level rise is already having an impact on people’s quality of life, on buildings and roads, and on our state’s economy,” Sea Grant Florida cites in a recent study.
“Some areas of downtown Miami, Hollywood and other coastal cities routinely are under water at lunar high tide. Rising sea levels have resulted in saltwater getting into wells that provide drinking water to cities, creating a need to move those wells farther from the sea.”
Jim Jones, professor of agricultural and biological engineering at the University of Florida and director of the Florida Climate Change Institute, said climate change is affecting weather events, adding to the problem.
“While it is impossible to attribute any single weather event to climate change, the multiplicity of extreme events combined with continuing high temperatures, melting glaciers and sea level rise are all consistent with projections by climate scientists about how climate change will play out,” he said.
What makes dealing with sea level rise even more challenging in Florida is its 1,350 miles of coastline with relatively low elevations and communities built on former swampland.
An estimated 20 percent of the homes in the state have a one in four chance of flooding over the lifespan of a 30-year mortgage.
Some homeowners in South Florida are already paying the price. Property values in some areas have fallen by 7.6 percent during the past four years, according to Zillow, a real estate data company.
But it’s not just South Florida that will see more impacts from sea level rise. The Tampa area on the Gulf Coast is one of the most vulnerable regions in the state for storm surge from hurricanes. Hurricanes battered the panhandle in 2020 in a frequency seldom seen in the state’s history.
Closer to Georgia, the projection at Fernandina Beach is for sea levels to rise by 16 inches by 2040 and increasing 2.5 feet higher than now in 2060. By the turn of the next century, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts sea levels could be more than 6 feet higher than current levels.
Jason Evans, associate professor of environmental science and studies at Stetson University, said North Florida will have its own issues to deal with.
“North Florida shows a very similar sea level rise trend as what has been observed in St. Marys and other areas of coastal Georgia, and localized impacts on stormwater systems and storm surge heights are also very similar,” he said.
In the Charleston area of South Carolina, NOAA has sea level measurements going back over 100 years from which to draw critical information, including two conclusions. First, the sea has risen by about one foot in the last 100 years, said Doug Marcy, a coastal hazards specialist with NOAA. Second, the speed at which it is rising is increasing.
“That (one-foot figure) is based on drawing a linear line through the data, but we’ve seen over the last 30 years and particularly in the last 10 years, it’s not a straight line,” Marcy said.
Greater frequency of flooding is direct evidence, Marcy said.
Some flooding can be attributed simply to heavy rains and hurricanes, but the frequency of those phenomena has increased as well due to a warming climate. An increase in the average temperature by 1 degree gives the atmosphere a 7 percent greater propensity for holding water vapor, he said.
“Most places aren’t designed to drain that much water,” Marcy said.
Charleston, South Carolina’s major coastal city, is one of the leaders in the state addressing sea level rise. The city invests heavily in hardening infrastructure against the rising sea, pouring a lot of money into internal stormwater drainage, pump-out stations and underground drainage tunnels, Marcy said.
“A lot of places are starting to hire resilience officers, looking at the bigger picture of it becoming more of a nuisance,” Marcy said. “It’s really impacting the economy when it floods and you have to shut down 14 different streets in downtown.”
Future measures on the table include sea walls and reinforcement of natural shoreline protection assets like beaches, dunes and oyster reefs.
Other communities in the Palmetto State have their sights set on the issue, including Hilton Head Island and Kiawah Island.
Kiawah Island prohibits developers from building seaward of the sand dunes.
Hilton Head came up with a means of funding its own efforts.
“(Hilton Head) has a good business model where they’re using hotel taxes to pay for beach renourishment so they don’t use state funds,” Marcy said.
Beaufort, S.C., and others on the Atlantic seaboard are working out mitigation efforts against the effects of sea level rise but lag behind others, he said.
“The coastal communities, especially low-lying ones and not just on the East Coast, are really starting to turn their attention towards this and realizing that it’s going to be hard to catch up,” Marcy said.
In some corners of South Carolina, the concept of retreat policies is thrown around, he said. Such policies would discourage or withdraw benefits from those who live in areas threatened by sea level rise.
Marcy said he doubts that will be necessary.
The real estate market itself is adapting, he said, shying away from coastal properties in certain flood zones.
“I think properties that are at risk are going to become devalued and it will take care of itself,” Marcy said.
With sea level rise growing as a mainstream concern, it’s become a regular fixture in South Carolina’s political arena. Marcy pointed to the mayor of Charleston, John Tecklenburg, who made building up the city to withstand rising sea levels a campaign issue.
In Virginia, sea levels are rising at the highest rate on the Atlantic Coast, said Skip Stiles, executive director of Wetlands Watch, an environmental nonprofit in Virginia.
Local governments in Virginia are on the frontlines of sea level rise adaptation, which is where the organization has placed its focus.
“We work almost entirely with local governments because local governments, at the end of the day, are going to be responsible for nearly all of the actions we take to deal with sea level rise,” Stiles said. “They control land use, they control business permits, occupancy permits, zoning, codes, ordinances, all that stuff. And they administer nearly all of the big federal programs that are involved. They administer all of the FEMA programs and all of the HUD programs.”
Wetlands Watch works through state and federal policy advocacy and grassroots education and activism to influence local government land use and regulatory decisions. It also does policy work on the state level, bringing local issues to the state legislature’s attention and working with state leaders to create solutions.
The nonprofit has seen increased cooperation from localities in recent years as the realities of the kind of damage rising sea levels are causing become difficult to ignore.
“When we first got into this, a lot of the rural localities looked at us like we had two heads, and we’re talking about sea level rise,” Stiles said. “There was a lot of somewhere between doubt and denial about the problem.”
Rural communities were more prone to minimize the issue, he said. But as the evidence has grown, reception has improved.
“People want to know what’s going on,” Stiles said. “They see the evidence. They see what we call ghost forests — trees that are dying, and these slender gray trunks are all that’s left. We hear from farmers who are having trouble raising crops now because the land is too wet and too soggy and they can’t get that early season. They can’t get in their fields early enough to get the higher prices at the front end of the season.
“More and more there’s evidence of a problem, and we found that the receptivity and the cooperation has increased a great deal.”
For many years, “recurrent flooding” was the term used in place of “sea level rise,” Stiles said.
“Some people don’t want to talk about it,” he said. “They’ll call it ‘increased erosion’ because the shoreline is moving. But I don’t know. Call it an elephant, I don’t care. Let’s just get to work on fixing this problem and figuring out how we keep people safe.”
Sea level rise is also contributing to increased septic system failures, he said, and other issues are surfacing.
“People are getting wet. They’re getting inconvenienced. They’re seeing damage where they didn’t see it before,” Stiles said. “I had a guy from a rural county say (when his) dad had the place, the water used to come to the front steps.”
It no longer stops at the steps. The man said he had replaced the floor heat vents three times in the last 10 years.
“You run across stories like that all the time now,” he said.