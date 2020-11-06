Increasing community transmission numbers of COVID-19 in Glynn County may prevent local schools from relaxing safety measures as the district had planned next semester.
Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools, reported Thursday to the Glynn County Board of Education during a work session that the public health department is continuing to recommend that schools maintain the procedures in place now to limit spread of the virus.
“We are getting requests from the schools about relaxing some of the criteria and some of the restrictions that we have, but at this point in time the case rate isn’t supporting the idea of relaxing any of those standards,” Whitehead said.
A couple of local outbreaks, including at FLETC and an area church, have contributed to a rising positive test rate and a higher daily new case rate in the county, Whitehead said.
These latest numbers are also guiding plans for upcoming sports and extracurricular events.
“We are looking at guidance that will be going to the performing arts groups to talk about looking at alternatives to indoor audience-attended events so that they might look at some outdoor concerts or look at some virtual options,” Whitehead said. “We’re looking at some things that we could share with them to be creative in that way.”
Glynn County Athletic Director Steve Waters announced plans for limited capacity at basketball games. Winter sports like basketball and wrestling present new challenges because the events are indoors, he said.
Gyms will be limited to 50 percent capacity, Waters said, and every other row in the stands will be taped off to create social distancing. Masks will also be required.
“We will ask our administrators to be on top of that, to be vigilant and basically to do the best we can with that,” Waters said. “We know it’s going to cost us money with basketball, but it’s worth it in the end to try to stay safe indoors.”
Waters said he plans to find a way to livestream both games between Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy, games that typically draw the largest crowds.
“We’re going to have to turn away 1,000 people,” he said. “But that’s the world we live in.”
School board member John Madala commended the efforts schools have made to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“The reason that we are where we are today is because we did what we did yesterday,” he said.
The approaching flu season will likely create an even greater strain on the local hospital, Madala said, so safety precautions continue to be critical. School board member Eaddy Sams asked that the school board discuss by next month’s meeting plans for potential continuation of the mask requirement in schools next semester.
The application window is open now for high school students to choose their learning environment for the spring semester. So far, Whitehead reported, 434 students have completed the application, 175 of whom are requesting their return to in-person learning in January.
Some 212 asked to remain virtual, but Whitehead said schools will be reviewing each request to determine if students are academically eligible to continue in virtual learning.
“They want to make sure that any students that are out there and that don’t have a hardship to be virtual are being academically successful in that environment,” she said.
The school board will vote at its meeting Tuesday on a proposal to purchase Chromebooks using grant funds in place for after-school programming at Burroughs-Molette, Altama and Goodyear elementary schools.
The $59,139 grant would purchase 192 Chromebooks and six storage carts for the three schools, which were identified as highest priority.
“This would allow us to have those devices ready for students to use there and then be able to assign them as needed for students to have access to digital learning outside of school,” Whitehead said.
The board also will vote Tuesday on a proposed guaranteed maximum price of $6.9 million for the new physical education facility at Glynn Academy. The work will be overseen by R.H. Tyson Construction.
Additional fees will add to the project’s overall budget, and Sams noted that the original budget price was about $6.6 million.
The scope of the project has grown, said Al Boudreau, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools. The original concept was a practice gym, but the current design plan includes five additional classrooms, 10 offices and other new spaces.
He proposed using funds left over from recent projects that were completed under budget, including the new Burroughs-Molette Elementary.
“We have about $2 million in finished project excess funds that we could apply to make this budget work,” Boudreau said.
Boudreau also reported that construction work on the new Altama Elementary School has fallen about seven to eight weeks behind due mostly to steel installation delays.