A project to create a community resource center on the historic Risley campus in Brunswick is working now toward finding funding sources.
Jim Porch, project manager, shared information Thursday during the Rise Risley coalition’s quarterly meeting on the measures being taken now to potentially receive funding.
“We have made some good progress, and good things are happening,” Porch said. “There’s a lot going on behind the scenes. Remember, before we can start getting services into these buildings, we have to get them renovated and we have to find a way to pay for all of it.”
The project officially began in 2018, when the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services gave it “State of Hope” approval. Since then, committees have worked to tackle the project’s numerous goals and work has begun on the Albany Street campus.
Renovation work continues, and plans are being created by architects who are working pro-bono, including local architect John Tuten as well as SpaceCraft International, led by Susan Watts, a St. Simons resident.
“We have as-built drawings now on all the buildings,” Porch said.
The project’s leaders are pursuing funding through the New Markets Tax Credit program, which attracts private funding into low-income communities by allowing individual and corporate investors to receive a tax credit in exchange for making equity investments in specialized financial intermediaries called Community Development Entities.
Federal and other grants are also being considered, Porch said.
Most of the services the center will offer are on hold until the buildings are opened. The plan, though, is to offer a wide variety of services, including child care, early education programs, job training, adult education, transportation and more.
Rise Risley hopes to engage the community that surrounds the Risley campus in the planning process of the project. A “Day of Hope” work event in January attracted more than 135 volunteers, Porch said, and they cleared out most of the buildings.
But work still needs to be done to increase neighborhood involvement.
“We didn’t get as much of the community to the project as we wanted,” Porch said. “I don’t think that’s unexpected. It takes time to build community trust.”