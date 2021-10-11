A local effort to create a community resource center in Brunswick that will serve the community’s most vulnerable families received a significant show of support last week.
The Rise Risley initiative, led by Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority and supported by numerous groups and volunteers, will receive a $100,000 grant through USA Today Network’s “A Community Thrives” program.
“A Community Thrives” is a grantmaking and crowdfunding program through the USA Today Network and Gannett Foundation. The program supports nonprofits with projects focused on community building.
The Rise Risley project took part in this year’s fundraising effort and received nearly $40,000 in donations. This funding, along with the $100,000 grant and a separate grant provided by the city of Brunswick, will allow the Rise Risley initiative to complete repairs on the second floor of the elementary school building on the historic Risley campus, 1800 Albany St.
Rise Risley’s vision is to bring a wide range of services and programs to the campus, including child care and early education programs, satellite offices for the area’s nonprofits, healthy food options, arts programming and more.
“We are thrilled to receive such prestigious national recognition and validation for the important work we are spearheading at Rise Risley,” said Tres Hamilton, executive director of Community Action. “To know that we competed successfully against over 700 organizations from over 45 states is an amazing result.”
Sixteen nonprofits across the country were awarded grants through the Community Thrives program, and those grants were in allotments of $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000.
“We are proud of the work CCA and Rise Risley has done to enhance Brunswick, Georgia, Glynn County and the entire coastal region,” said Gannett, Inc., CEO and Chairman Mike Reed in a statement. “At Gannett, we take pride in supporting the organizations that make a positive impact in their communities. Through ‘A Community Thrives,’ we lend financial support to that purpose as well as rally the whole community to champion a good and meaningful cause.”
Rise Risley intends to begin the construction work this year.
To learn more about the project, visit www.coastalgacaa.org/about-rise-risley.html.