Economic insecurities and the challenges faced by many in the community have only been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A project that began in 2018 to help struggling families in Glynn County can easily point to the ways many residents continue to fall through the cracks, unable to reach a point of self-sufficiency because of the hardships they face each day.
The Rise Risley initiative, led by Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority and supported by numerous local nonprofits and businesses, intends to create a community services resource center in the heart of Brunswick that will serve low-income families, many of whom live nearby the historic Risley campus on which the center will be located.
The group met Thursday for the first time since March to provide updates on the work that has been continued despite the pandemic.
“All of us, being part of nonprofits and being part of various civic organizations, we have seen the pandemic really take its toll on our families and put them in positions some of them probably never thought they would ever find themselves in,” said Tres Hamilton, CEO at Community Action, during the virtual meeting attended by Rise Risley project stakeholders. “But we as a community rose up to the occasion, and we helped to provide those services, those much needed services during this time.”
When it opens, the resource center will offer a wide variety of services, including child care, early education programs, job training, adult education, transportation, food services and more.
Susan Watts, who leads SpaceCraft International, gave a presentation about the work her company has done to create floor plan drawings for some of the buildings on campus. The plans are pending funding but offer a look at what’s possible for the center.
The plan is to maintain much of the history of the campus while bringing the structures up to code and making them energy efficient, Watts said.
A new website for the project has also been created and can be found at coastalgacaa.org/rise-risley.
The website includes videos about the project, presentations from past meetings, an event calendar and a donations page.
Hamilton also announced a new partnership recently formed with the Halyard Restaurant Group, through which patrons of Halyards, Tramici and La Plancha restaurants will receive with their bill information about Rise Risley and given the opportunity to donate.
The Rise Risley project began as a way to help families improve their circumstances. Many families who will one day benefit from the Rise Risley campus are facing serious challenges created by the pandemic.
“One thing this pandemic has brought to the forefront is the disparities that we still continue to have as it relates to our families that are working toward self-sufficiency and a better quality of life,” Hamilton said.
Zerik Samples, chief development officer for Community Action and one of the Rise Risley project’s leaders since its inception, announced he will be transitioning into a new job in Savannah at the end of September.