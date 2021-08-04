Rise Risley has entered its third week in the USA Today A Community Thrives Fundraising Challenge, and there’s an opportunity to win a $5,000 bonus if the project can secure the largest number of unique donors this week.
The Rise Risley initiative aims to create a community resource center on the historic Risley campus in Brunswick. The project was approved to compete and participate in the Community Thrives Challenge, a grantmaking and crowdfunding program from the USA Today Network.
Rise Risley’s leaders are hoping the project can receive 500 donations of at least $5 this week as part of the fundraising challenge, which was announced July 21 and will run through Aug. 13.
Donors can contribute online at https://acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Coastal-Georgia-Area-Community-Action-Authority.