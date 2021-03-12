Rise Risley campus renovation work continues

Those involved in the Rise Risley project held a quarterly update meeting Thursday aimed at providing the latest information on progress that’s been made to open a multi-service resource center in the heart of Brunswick that will serve families seeking child care, nutrition programs, education, trauma-informed care and much more.
Located on the historic Risley campus, the Rise Risley center is currently undergoing renovation work to prepare its buildings to be open for activity.
Tres Hamilton, CEO of Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority and the project’s leader, informed meeting attendees that replacing the roof on the elementary school building is moving ahead. Rise Risley has been approved to receive an $85,000 block grant through the city of Brunswick and Department of Community Development, but several steps had to be taken before work could begin. Those include a historical survey of the building, which was completed, and an upcoming environmental review.
“This hopefully is the very last process that we will have to go through, as it relates to that, and then hopefully we will be able to then go ahead and put our bid out,” Hamilton said.
In other business, Richard Padgett shared his plans to put together an application package to be sent to the Purpose Built Communities nonprofit, a national network of partners that support community revitalization initiatives.
“It’s an organization based in Atlanta that came out of a very successful community redevelopment effort that it did in what’s known as the East Lake neighborhood in Atlanta,” Padgett said. “And since that time, when it formed in 2009, it actually now has 27 network partners in 15 states throughout the country, as far west as Dallas.”
The organization has a holistic community revitalization model that is applied to efforts that support “cradle to college” education, job training and overall community well being, Padgett said.
“The Rise Risley center, the entire effort, could easily become we think a Purpose Built Community,” he said. “What that would mean is not that Purpose Built Communities in Atlanta would dictate what happens. What it means is that the Rise Risley program, the facility, its community, its emphasis, all fit into the criteria that Purpose Built Communities looks for in its partners.”
Becoming a partner would allow Rise Risley to tap into Purpose Built Communities’ network of funding and other supports, Padgett said.
The group also discussed some ideas to promote education on the Risley campus, including plans to get Jackson Building space ready for early childhood education classrooms. Other community engagement events are in the works as well.