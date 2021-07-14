Health officials are concerned about the number of COVID-19 cases suddenly popping up in Coastal Georgia, especially in Glynn and Camden counties.
As of noon Tuesday, Southeast Georgia Health System was caring for 20 confirmed coronavirus patients at its hospitals in the two counties.
The hospital in Brunswick had nine COVID patients, six of whom were in the critical care unit Tuesday. The other three were in the medical/surgical unit.
The hospital in St. Marys had 11 COVID patients Tuesday, two of whom were in intensive care. The other nine were in the medical/surgical unit.
Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated and say there are plenty of opportunities to receive the vaccine, a number of which are listed at the end of this article.
“We are very concerned about the increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of hospitalized patients,” said Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System. “The initial safety measures — social distancing, hand washing and face masks — helped to decrease the spread, and we had hoped that when the vaccine became available to everyone over age 12 we’d see a dramatic reduction in the number of positive cases.”
Scherneck said the hospital’s numbers declined for a few weeks.
“For example, in mid-June there were several days that we only had 3-5 patients in our two hospitals, but now our COVID-19 volumes have risen to 15-20 patients,” Scherneck said. “Unfortunately, the number of people getting the vaccine has not been what we hoped for — only 38% are vaccinated in Glynn County and 27% in Camden County, and the numbers are even lower in the neighboring counties.
“The low vaccination rates, along with the CDC relaxing social distancing and mask guidelines, is very concerning given the fact that the Delta variant is far more contagious than the original virus. For everyone’s safety, it is important for those who are not vaccinated to continue wearing a mask when around others, as directed by the CDC.”
According to the CDC guidelines, a 70% vaccination rate is needed to achieve herd immunity.
“But we are far from reaching that percentage,” he said. “For those of the ‘wait and see’ mindset, we urge you to get the vaccine now. Even if you believe you’re healthy enough to withstand the illness, get the vaccine to protect your loved ones and your community.”
The Coastal Health District is equally concerned about the two southernmost counties in its eight-county fold.
“In Camden County, we haven’t seen hospitalization numbers this high since the January post-holiday surge,” said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the health district.
She said the COVID transmission rates for Camden are troubling.
“The Community Transmission Index is at 300, and anything over 100 is considered high,” Heidel said. “Also, the percentage of positive tests has been on the rise, and last week was at 17.7%. Anything over 10% is considered high.”
Heidel said it also is troubling that nearly 75 percent of the population in Camden County, home of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, remains unvaccinated.
“That means nearly three-quarters of the population of Camden County is vulnerable to COVID-19 just as people are beginning to gather more and travel more, and as stronger variants of the virus are circulating,” she said.
Those concerned about the safety of the vaccine need not be.
“The vaccine has proven to be safe and effective, it’s free, and it’s readily available,” she said. “We need people to be aware that COVID is still very active in the community, and now is not the time for complacency, no matter how tired we all are of this virus. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from getting seriously ill and infecting others, and it’s also the key to getting back to a normal life.”
A vaccination clinic is set for Friday at St. Marys First Presbyterian Church, 100 Conyers St. West, St. Marys, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A vaccination clinic is set for Sunday at Payne Chapel AME Church, 3200 Albany St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vaccination shots are also available at the Camden County Health Department on Thursdays and at the Glynn County Health Department every weekday. A list of vaccination clinics is available at chdcovidvax.org.
Vaccines will be available in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, Room 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and in Conference Room A at the St. Marys hospital from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.
The health system offers the Pfizer vaccine to everyone age 12 and older. The J&J vaccine is available by request for adults age 18 and older.