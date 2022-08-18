A sharp increase in the local tax digest has led the Glynn County Board of Education to weigh its options and decide to lower its millage rate for the first time since 2014.
The decision will allow the district to still reap some of the benefits in the digest growth while providing relief to Glynn County’s taxpayers.
The school board will host three public hearings on the millage rate proposal. The first two will be at noon and 6 p.m. today, and the final one will be at noon on Aug. 25, followed by a special-called meeting to adopt the rate.
The board plans to decrease the millage rate from 16.157 to 15.65. The 15.65 will bring in an estimated $85.5 million in local tax revenue. A 16.157 millage rate would have brought in just under $88.3 million.
Chris Griner, assistant superintendent for finances for Glynn County Schools, said the millage rate decrease is an opportunity to give back to taxpayers while planning ahead for tough financial decisions the school district may have to make in coming years.
The average growth to the tax digest has been 4% for the school district for at least five years, and the district created the current fiscal year’s budget with a 4% increase in mind.
But a solid 12% increase creates new factors to consider now that it’s time for the school board to set this year’s millage rate.
The 12% increase is directly tied to changes in the housing market, which has been heavily impacted by spending changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Property values rose this year in Glynn County and in communities across the country. Griner said some counties in the northern part of the state have seen 20-25% increases to their tax digests due to rising property values.
“The housing market has just been crazy here as well as around the rest of the state of Georgia, so the values have definitely increased a lot over the last year,” Griner said. “That’s what’s driving that increase. I think the actual inflationary growth of the digest or property values is like 8% this year.”
The school board has not elected to roll back its millage rate to 14.938 mils, which would collect last year’s tax revenue. The board will still see an increase in its collection, but not one as large as it would have expected to see if the millage rate were maintained.
“The full rollback basically takes all the growth out of the digest out of the last year, and it takes you back to the amount of taxes you would have predicted you would have received in the prior year,” Griner said. “So if you don’t do the full rollback you’re going to collect more taxes than you did the prior year, and then it’s just a question of whether you can keep the millage rate the same or not.”
Either way, the law requires the school district to advertise that it is raising property taxes.
“Even if we’d left the millage rate alone at 16.157 it still would have been a property tax increase even though we didn’t increase the millage rate because we would have collected more taxes than we did the prior year,” Griner said.
The school district’s two main funding sources are local taxes and state earnings.
The country is likely headed into some form of a recession, Griner said, and the school board must plan for cuts to its funding that will likely occur in coming years. The school district’s general fund budget will also have to absorb positions and programs currently being funded through federal CARES Act pandemic relief money.
Horizons Academy, a total rebrand and restructure of the programs at Glynn Learning Center, is among the initiatives that the school district has taken thanks to CARES Act funding, which expires in 2024.
“We’re doing well financially right now,” Griner said. “We don’t want to put ourselves in a position when we get to the recession and the major decisions. We’d rather be thinking ahead and being more proactive now.”
Griner doesn’t anticipate seeing a comparable increase to the tax digest at this time next year.
“We had such a large increase, I think it made sense to lower the millage rate some right now to give something back,” he said.
Rolling the millage rate back fully this year would result in about a $400,000 revenue loss.
Lowering the millage rate brings its own concerns, though, because the school board may have to raise the rate again in the future.
“It’s a hard decision boards have to make, so I think that’s why a lot of boards, especially ours, put a lot of consideration into lowering it at all because once you start lowering it, it’s hard to start raising it again.”
But a recession would likely require the school board to take the step of raising the millage rate, at a time when taxpayers will be especially resistant to the change.
Many homeowners in Glynn County have a Scarlett Williams homestead exemption that freezes their property value. This change to the millage rate will impact those residents differently.
Some may even see their taxes decrease, Griner said.
“Each situation is so unique, and it’s hard to predict without looking at each individual case of the taxpayer whether you’re going to see an increase or a decrease,” he said.