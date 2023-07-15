While beating the summer heat at the beach, swimmers may encounter a rip current creeping along the coast.
There are a few safety precautions swimmers can use to escape what can be a life-threatening trap.
While beating the summer heat at the beach, swimmers may encounter a rip current creeping along the coast.
There are a few safety precautions swimmers can use to escape what can be a life-threatening trap.
Rip currents account for over 80% of lifeguard rescues on the beach, according to the U.S. Lifesaving Association. In this year alone, the National Weather Service has recorded 60 rip current fatalities in the U.S.
To escape a rip current, swimmers should float or tread water, swim parallel to the shore to get out of the current and then swim to shore.
Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen said swimmers often try to fight the current as a first impulse, but it is important to remain calm and follow necessary procedures. She said there are informational signs at beach access points to warn and educate visitors and locals.
“You don’t ride a horse and not take lessons,” she said in comparison to beach education.
Although rip currents can be difficult to spot, beachgoers can stand at an elevated part of the beach and look for gaps or dark areas in the lines where the waves break or for foam and sediment being stretched out away from shore, an expert at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in an email.
A common misconception is that the current pulls swimmers underwater. The NOAA says a rip current will only pull the swimmer away from shore.
It doesn’t have to be a stormy day for rip currents to be dangerous. Rip currents can exist even with calm waves on the sunniest of days. The variation in how the waves break alongshore is the cause of these mighty currents.
The NOAA said that rip currents often occur from a sandbar with deeper channels in it, structures like jetties or piers, or the waves themselves.
