A man tabbed as a ringleader in an interstate narcotics conspiracy testified in the sentencing Tuesday of Jermaine Tyrone Fuller, who pleaded guilty in federal court in April to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.
This was a lesser-included offense — Fuller was charged in the indictment as one of five people who were involved with moving 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of crack and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, a conviction on which would’ve netted him a minimum of 10 years in prison and five years’ supervised release.
As it turned out, that wasn’t far from the sentence he received.
Robert Curtis Johnson Jr. testified he met Fuller’s father — Michael Arthur Nixon, a fellow co-defendant — when they were serving time together at the federal prison in Jesup. He said that after they both were released, Nixon put Johnson in touch with Fuller, and Fuller helped Johnson move some cocaine smuggled from Peru.
The way it worked, Johnson said, is the folks in Peru soaked 100 or so pages of paper in a cocaine solution, waited for it to dry, and sent it to him in Jacksonville. Johnson said he got in touch with people who knew how to extract it, and went about trying to get around 11 grams of cocaine out of the paper.
He described it as a fairly frustrating and suboptimal process that only turned up around 4 grams before he decided to call it quits, and split the amount with Fuller.
From there on out, Johnson said, Fuller would regularly buy various drugs from him, including a twice-monthly cocaine order, for a little more than a year.
Fuller denied a significant amount of Johnson’s testimony, maintaining that he only took three trips to Jacksonville to buy drugs, and that Johnson was embellishing as a way to take time off his own sentence.
U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, following nearly two hours of testimony and argument, sentenced Fuller to 11 years and five months in federal prison, to be followed by five years’ supervised release.
Three other men in the same conspiracy also received their sentences Tuesday.
Alex Dion Manor pleaded guilty May 7 to possession with intent to distribute crack. The prosecution called on co-defendent Eboni Grant to testify, who said she met Manor while at a house known for drug activity neat the intersection of 6th and Norwich streets.
She said she had sex with Manor, in exchange for crack, for several months — give-or-take about three rocks at a time.
The testimony came about as Grant approached prosecutors late in the process with her story, which led to the U.S. Attorney’s Office filing an objection with the federal probation officer’s pre-sentencing report. However, because the information came so late, and because the amount of crack would have dramatically changed the possible consequences for Manor, Wood overruled the objection.
Manor did carry with him, though, a criminal history Wood called astonishing, and prosecutors asked for an upward variance in his sentence, which is what he got. Manor received five years in prison and six years’ supervised release.
He’s also to forfeit to the government a Hi-Point Model JHP .45-caliber pistol, a KelTec Model P32 .32-caliber pistol and all related ammunition and associated property.
The sentencings of Fuller and Manor took around three hours combined — unusual for the average federal narcotics sentencing. In comparison, the other two men sentenced Tuesday went through their hearings in a combined 35 minutes.
Camron Thomas pleaded guilty May 7 to a lesser-included offense of conspiracy, and was considered one of the least-responsible of the indicted group. He spent several months on pretrial release and obeyed the court orders, then chose to go into confinement after his plea in order to get as much of his time served out of the way before sentencing.
Thomas received a sentence of five months — a little more than a month over what he’s already served — and three years’ supervised release.
Mario Capers pleaded guilty May 3 to the lesser-included offense of possession with intent to distribute bath salts. Because of his fairly lengthy criminal history, he received a sentence on the high end — one year and nine months — along with six years’ supervised release.