Right whale calving news mix of good, bad

For North Atlantic right whales, every bit of good news comes with a significant amount of bad news. The good news is, three more calves appeared off the coasts of Georgia and Florida in the past week.
The bad news: the number is not near enough, and prospects for the injured calf last seen in January aren’t good.
Researchers spotted mother whale Calvin with her calf off Georgia on Feb. 3. Calvin, No. 2223 in the North Atlantic Right Whale Catalog, is 28 years old, and this is her fourth calf.
Then there was Echo, No. 2642, seen with her calf off Atlantic Beach, Florida, and Arrow, No. 3290, spotted off Amelia Island, Florida, with her calf.
That makes only nine calves recorded for the 2019-2020 season to date.
“There are four other females that have been seen this season that have calved previously so hopefully they’re pregnant and that would get us at least, hopefully, to 13 (calves) by the end of the season,” said Clay George, wildlife biologist with the state Department of Natural Resources.
Even George acknowledges the numbers are far from impressive, but it’s “certainly better than the zero we had in 2018.”
It’s only about half the number reported on average in the 2000s, when the species was growing. Twelve is the average number of calves since that time.
The low number paints a bleak outlook.
“Given how many have been dying in recent years, that’s not enough for the species to grow so they’ll likely continue to decline, especially if as many keep dying up north in New England and Canada as have in recent years,” George said.
According to the 2019 report card issued by the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, 10 right whale deaths were detected over the year, bringing the three-year mortality total to 30.
That’s an ominous figure when considering only 12 calves were born over that same period.
Equally as alarming is that whales are going longer between calving. Echo and Arrow’s last two births were at least 10 years apart.
According to the report, human factors, including entanglement in fixed fishing gear and vessel strikes, are implicated in 13 of the 30 most recent mortalities. The cause of death of the other 17 remains undetermined, though human impact is suspected in at least two of them.
Ship strike was suspected in the injuries to the calf born to Derecha, which included damage to the mammal’s jaw and lip. The injuries may have affected its ability to feed.
In mid-January, a crew shot a dart filled with antibiotics into the calf. Spotters have not set eyes on it since.
“Nor have we seen the mom,” George said. “Without that, we don’t really get much in the way of closure, but with this many weeks passing, I’d say it’s more likely than not that the calf passed and the mom’s gone ahead and migrated back north.”
He said researchers felt fairly positive at the beginning the season given the number of mature females that arrived early to the calving grounds, but the number of calves spotted to date is below early expectations.
“We have more than a month left in the season so I hope...we’ll see some new females show up and the calving season will hopefully finish up strong,” George said.
George was with other scientists off Sapelo Island Monday using drones for a better look at whales.
“We just finished getting images of a mother and calf off Sapelo using a small, handheld drone,” George said. “The only new thing we’ve been doing this season is using small drones to get images from the boat. That’s really helpful because we can keep the boat at a good distance from the whales so we don’t harass them. We just send the drone over there to identify who the female is.”
He said they already had a genetic sample of the calf studied off Sapelo Monday.
The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium estimates there were 409 of the species left at the close of 2018, the most recent numbers available. There were 87 mature females available to calve last year, though only 8 percent did so. None calved of the 76 available in 2018, and 7 percent calved of the 71 available in 2017. Additionally, median calving intervals that ranged from three to four years, roughly from 2009 to 2013, grew in length to six years in 2015, seven years in 2016 and 2019, and eight years in 2018.