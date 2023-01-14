Right whale calf count at 11

Right Whale

North Atlantic Right Whale No. 1204, Spindle, is pictured with her calf to her left and a pod of dolphins swimming ahead of her off of St. Catherine’s Island on Jan. 7. Spindle is 41 years old and this is her 10th calf.

 Provided photo/Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute

Eleven North Atlantic right whale calves have been spotted so far this calving season and surveyors who track the annual migration are hoping that number will grow.

“This has certainly been better than the very low numbers we saw in 2017, 2018 and 2019,” said Clay George, a marine mammal biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “But we were really hoping that we would get to up around two dozen calves this season. We just haven’t seen the continued influx of females we were hoping for.”

