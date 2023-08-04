A request to abandon a portion of a dedicated public right-of-way in the St. Simons Heights subdivision was approved Thursday at the Glynn County Commission meeting.
The request for abandonment behind 113 Circle Drive drew opposition by several nearby residents who expressed concerns about the precedent it would make.
The applicant plans to build a fence with the understanding he will have to remove it if the county needs to access utilities.
A request for an amendment to a planned development district in the Villas at Golden Isles was denied by commissioners 5-0 with Commission Chairman Wayne Neal abstaining. Commissioner Cap Fendig was representing the county at a funeral and could no attend the meeting.
During a public hearing to discuss the planned development district, Robert Jones, a resident living in the completed portion of the development, expressed concerns about plans to complete the project will be incompatible with the existing condominiums at the site.
Jones said it would be a “betrayal to the original tenants” for commissioners to approve the developer’s plans to build townhomes to complete the development.
Lawyer Kevin Gough, representing a property owner, said there is “no financial reason” the development cannot be completed as designed.
“You are hurting the existing homeowners,” he said. “They will have to resolve their differences, or they will be in litigation forever. With this rezoning you are taking sides.”
• Jeffrey Bennett and Wes Hooks were appointed to serve on the Board of Tax Assessors, with their terms beginning Aug. 7.
• Commissioners voted unanimously to award a contract for Task 3 and Task 4 to Intercontinental Commercial Services, Inc., for the Glynn County custodial services project for a base year in the amount of $300,900, with an additional four optional renewal years, with funding to be provided by the Facilities Division Operating Budget.
• The meeting opened with proclamations recognizing two Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department all-star teams. The 10 & Under SSI All-Star team was recognized for winning 2023 Georgia Recreation and Park Association State Championship. And the 12U SSI All-Star Baseball Team was recognized for winning the 2023 Georgia Recreation and Park Association State Championship.