Rickey Evans believes his 20 years with the Glynn County Police Department has prepared him for the challenges ahead as Kingsland’s new police chief.
During his time in Glynn County, Evans rose in rank from a patrol officer in 2002 to investigations as well as commander of the St. Simons and Sea islands precinct and assistant chief. He also served as Glynn County’s interim police chief for four months after former Chief Jay Wiggins retired.
“It made me grow so quick. It helped prepare me,” he said of his experience in Glynn County.
He applied for the Kingsland job two years ago but didn’t get it. When the job opening was announced this year, Evans applied again knowing he was even more prepared for the challenge. His first day on the new job was July 11.
“I’ve had a lot of support,” he said.
His career in law enforcement began as a police explorer in high school. After he graduated high school, Evans was hired by the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher. Former Glynn County Police Chief Carl Alexander convinced Evans to work for him, and on his 21st birthday, he was sent to the law enforcement academy.
The biggest difference between his old and new departments is the number of calls his officers respond to on a daily basis. It’s a lot quieter in Kingsland, where the volume of calls is much lower.
“Officers are getting out of their cars here and engaging with the public,” he said. “We need to humanize the badge more.”
While the number of calls is lower, Evans said there are challenges ahead with the city’s rapid growth and new businesses seemingly popping up everywhere.
“The city’s police department will have to grow as well,” he said. “We have a great city council.”
Like other municipalities, Kingsland’s police department does not have all the officers it needs. Evans said the department has seven openings, and he is currently interviewing candidates.
He also realizes the challenges of retaining officers because other law enforcement agencies are offering more money than Kingsland is currently paying. But many in law enforcement aren’t doing it for the money.
“You don’t get rich in law enforcement,” he said.
Evans said he is still evaluating the department, but he doesn’t see many changes coming.
He still lives in the Sterling area, but he will be moving to White Oak in January after his new house is built. And those longstanding ties to Glynn County will continue.
“I miss the people,” he said. “I wake up happy every morning. It’s like a new adventure.”