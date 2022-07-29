Ricky Evans
Rickey Evans is the new Kingsland Police chief.

Rickey Evans believes his 20 years with the Glynn County Police Department has prepared him for the challenges ahead as Kingsland’s new police chief.

During his time in Glynn County, Evans rose in rank from a patrol officer in 2002 to investigations as well as commander of the St. Simons and Sea islands precinct and assistant chief. He also served as Glynn County’s interim police chief for four months after former Chief Jay Wiggins retired.

