The Pickens County Board of Education voted Wednesday to name Rick Townsend its new superintendent.
Townsend, who has served as CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy since 2010, will begin his new role Monday.
“It’s been an honor to be here with Glynn County and the community, and they’ll always have a special place in my heart,” said Townsend, who also served this year as Glynn County Schools’ CTAE director. “We’ve done a lot of good things here … Now it’s time for someone else to take the torch and run with it.”
Mike Callaway, chairman of the GICCA Board, said Townsend has been an asset, but the board is excited for him.
“It’s a great opportunity for him,” Callaway said. “It’s something he’s worked hard for over the years. Pickens County is getting a great professional with high integrity who brings a lot of energy to his job every day.”
The board will work in collaboration with Glynn County Schools, Coastal Pines Technical College and business partners to launch a broad search for the next CEO, Callaway said.
“We’re looking for someone who can build upon the great work that’s been done over the past years,” he said. “We expect we’ll have a lot of folks interested in the position.”
The plan is to chave a new CEO chosen before next school year. In the meantime, GICCA Principal Joseph Depenhart will serve as interim CEO.
The Pickens County School System’s headquarters is in Jasper, the county seat of Pickens County. The population of Pickens County was just under 32,000 in 2018.
“Dr. Townsend brings a wide array of educational experiences which is of great importance to the board,” said Tucker Green, chairman of the Pickens County School Board. “Dr. Townsend’s experience at multiple levels, coupled with his proven track record of improving schools and school districts, was appealing to the board. The board also believes that Dr. Townsend is uniquely capable to provide clear leadership from the district level to the school level.”