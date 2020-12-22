Richland Rum has been named a recipient of the 2020 GLOBE Award in the international trade division.
It’s the fourth consecutive year the company has earned the annual award that highlights companies that entered new international markets during the previous year. Richland Rum was among 17 companies to hear the recognition from the Georgia Dept. of Economic Development.
“Success in global markets takes commitment and hard work” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “Our Georgia made products and services are making a mark around the world. We’re proud to celebrate these companies for their contributions to a thriving Georgia economy through exports.”
Stephen Oakey, the company’s director of marketing/public relations, thanked state economic officials their their continued support and recognition.
“Through the years, the GDEcD has been instrumental in helping us and other Georgia companies to reach new markets and expand our business,” he said. “Their resources, insight and support is top notch and makes doing business in Georgia that much more beneficial.”
During the past year, Oakey said Richland Rum expanded its market to dozens of countries and is now sold as far as Japan, Denmark and South African and Nambia.
“We are very excited to receive this award as it signifies our commitment to reaching a diverse audience around the world,” he said. “Richland Rum is the spirit of Georgia, but it is also a global spirit, and one that is meant to be shared.”
Company proprietors Karin and Erik Vonk said the ability to reach more international markets requires time, labor and effort.
“It is remarkable to think that sugarcane grown in Richland, Ga., can become a world class rum that is enjoyed by people in countries thousands of miles away,” they said. “Our commitment to making a high quality, artisan rum with both domestic and international appeal is as consistent as the hearty growth of our sugarcane, and we are thrilled to have been recognized by the GDEcD with a 2020 GLOBE Award.”
“We are excited to celebrate our 31 GLOBE Award winners. The strong international framework our trade team and our Georgia exporters have established over the past several years has kept Georgia on a solid trajectory, despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson.
“From aerospace manufacturing to agriculture, nearly every sector of our economy is represented among our awardees, proving how exporting and the state’s strong international partnerships help strengthen Georgia’s economic vitality.”