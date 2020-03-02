Officials attending the grand reopening of Paulk Park on Saturday say its recently completed renovation shows what can be achieved with teamwork.
Renovations cost around $242,000, said Glynn County Recreation and Parks Manager Lisa Gurganus. They included a new fence, playground, well and irrigation system, restroom facility and turf.
There’s also the “sweat equity” put in by volunteers who cleaned up the park, she said.
Of the total spent, Sea Island Co. donated $10,500 to build the well and $28,000 came from a Honeywell grant awarded to Rebuilding Together of Glynn County.
Glynn County covered the remainder, Gurganus said.
Shawn Williams, executive director of Coastal Outreach Soccer, said the project exemplifies what cooperation can achieve.
“This is how you change communities,” Williams said. “By having private, public and government entities come together and work together with a goal, a purpose in mind. We’re hoping this becomes an example to other communities that this is how it can be done.”
Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker, executive director of Rebuilding Together, was glad to see it all come together after a little more than two years.
“Praise God that everyone came together on this,” Booker said.
Of equal importance was the participation of Williams and the Coastal Outreach Soccer program, he added. The soccer and academic mentoring program operates mostly out of Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick and has several satellite programs at schools.
“(Williams) has a strong presence in the middle of the city, but he expanded here on faith,” Booker said. “We’re just excited about the opportunity. This is what real change is about, having government, private sector and the overall community coming together to really achieve something for our young people.”
Prashant Gupta, Honeywell project manager, said the company was honored to have participated in the renovation.
“As you can clearly see, with this great turnout, how well it’s going to be received by all,” Gupta said, impressed by the turnout for the ribbon-cutting.
It also represents a major expansion for Coastal Outreach Soccer, Williams said. He said he’s looking for volunteers for soccer coaching and academics.
“You don’t have to coach,” he said. “You can do academics. You can mentor. There’s several areas that you’re able to volunteer and make an impact.”
For more information on the program, email cos-admin@hotmail.com or call 912-266-1491.