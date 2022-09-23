Brunswick city officials and the groups behind three new murals will hold a ribbon cutting for the new paintings Saturday in Ahmaud Arbery Park.
“The recognition of the radical history of Brunswick, Georgia, and the transformational future for Georgia’s coastal region will be highlighted through the murals honoring the past and building the future,” according to a press release from New Georgia Project, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that funded the murals.
The three murals appear on the wall of First African Baptist Church on Amherst Street, just off Gloucester, on the side of a city administration building at 503 Mansfield St. and on a utility building in Ahmaud Arbery Park on Townsend Street.
The designs are based on photography by Sheila Pree Bright and painted by New York City artist B.K. Foxx. Local artist Roderrick Davis also worked on the mural in Arbery Park.
The first ribbon cutting will be at 12:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Street building, followed by a tentative 1:15 p.m. ribbon cutting at the church wall mural.
From 2 to 5 p.m., community leaders, NGP members and the mural artists will gather in Ahmaud Arbery Park for a final ribbon cutting and celebration, including live music and barbecue.
Bright, city officials, Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker and Brunswick NAACP President Sharon Blue Lee, among others, will deliver remarks.
“Brunswick has long been a fixture in the history of Georgia’s Black communities,” the release states. “However, the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery shocked the national consciousness and spurred civil rights protests across the state and nation. New Georgia Project, … Bright and Living Walls are honored to unveil the murals with the people of Brunswick.”
New Georgia Project and Living Walls are based in Atlanta.
The mural in Ahmaud Arbery Park will feature a child running and holding his father’s hand and include this quote from author James Baldwin: “Not everything that can be faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it’s faced.”
The one planned for Mansfield Street will focus on Georgia Gibbs, one of the co-founders of the Brunswick NAACP. One of the early presidents of the association, Julius C. Hope, will stand large on the Amherst and Gloucester mural, Bright said.