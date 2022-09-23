Bright mural
Artist Sheila Pree Bright's sunglasses reflect the mural that she designed as artist B.K. Foxx paints it on the side of a building at the corner of Amherst and Gloucester streets in Brunswick. The late Rev. Julius Caesar Hope seems to be watching Foxx as she finishes a mural of him on the side of a building at the corner of Amherst and Gloucester.

Brunswick city officials and the groups behind three new murals will hold a ribbon cutting for the new paintings Saturday in Ahmaud Arbery Park.

“The recognition of the radical history of Brunswick, Georgia, and the transformational future for Georgia’s coastal region will be highlighted through the murals honoring the past and building the future,” according to a press release from New Georgia Project, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that funded the murals.

