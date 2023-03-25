It’s only been a couple of weeks since two man-made cuts were closed between the Satilla River and Dover and Umbrella creeks in Camden County, but Fred Voight can already see the difference.
“Nobody would think you would see the results we’ve seen already in less than a month,” Voight said.
Water is once again flowing as it naturally did before the cuts were dug in the 1930s to accommodate the timber industry. Shoaling in Umbrella Creek is already diminishing and the salinity in Dover Creek is being restored.
It’s something Voight has wanted to see for a long time.
He gathered Friday at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division headquarters in Brunswick with representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Satilla Riverkeeper organization and others to celebrate the closing of the cuts with a ribbon cutting. The occasion marked what officials said is the successful first phase of the Noyes Cut Ecosystem Restoration Project.
The project’s goal is to restore the natural flow of the creeks and the Satilla River, to increase tidal exchange throughout the estuary, restore salinity and reduce shoaling, the buildup of silt in the creeks.
Phase 1 closed Dynamite Cut and Old River Run, both man-made canals through the marshes dug nearly 100 years ago. Officials estimate approximately 8,000 tons of riprap, large rocks typically used to protect shoreline structures, were used to close Dynamite Cut and 2,800 tons were used to close Old River Run, according to information provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The restoration project is one of the first to be completed in the country that is funded by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law allowed the corps to award a $3.1 million contract to Barnett Southern Corp. of Washington, Georgia.
Another $1.7 million was provided by the DNR using grant money from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program.
Phase 2 will close the namesake for the project, Noyes Cut.
The cuts have disrupted more than 4,500 acres in the estuarine system over the decades, said Kellie Moore, federal consistency coordinator for the Coastal Resources Division. Since 2013, she has worked on the project with the corps and interest groups that included the Satilla Riverkeeper and the Dover Bluff Hunting and Fishing Club and said the results have come quickly.
“These first two cuts have already seen amazing progress,” Moore said.
Jaime Pinkham, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works, said the project is the first of its kind, but it won’t be the last.
He said maintaining good relationships and working together made the project possible. The people involved are trendsetters, Pinkham said.
“We cannot get this work done alone,” he said during his remarks. “Relationships matter and at Noyes Cut you’ve proven that.”
DNR Commissioner Mark Williams called the completion of Phase 1 a milestone.
“Residents and concerned citizens have been lobbying for this project since the 1980s,” Williams said. “The benefits of this investment will be felt for years and decades to come.”
What was necessary nearly 100 years ago isn’t necessary today, Williams said.
“Today we’re marking a milestone in our efforts to protect and conserve our state’s natural resources for future generations,” Williams said.
Col. Joseph Geary, commander and district engineer for the Savannah District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the people like Voight, former Satilla Riverkeepers Clay Montague and Ashby Worley and current Satilla Riverkeeper Chris Bertrand, among others, have been the driving force behind closing the cuts.
“They’re the passion behind these projects,” Geary said. “It just doesn’t happen without you. ... This is a win for everyone.”
Voight, who grew up on the banks of the Satilla River estuary, agreed. He has fought to close the cuts for decades.
“This is a project that works,” he said.