A request to rezone a 10-acre tract off Belle Cutoff Road was recommended for denial by the Mainland Planning Commission last week.
The Glynn County Commission rejected the recommendation at Thursday’s meeting and approved the rezoning request despite opposition by residents living nearby. They expressed concerns that a planned 72-unit multifamily development would have on traffic, parking, schools and crime.
The developer, Mitchell Davenport, said he struggled to understand the opposition to the affordable housing development. Davenport said he has built an estimated 2,000 similar units. He compared the planned development with ones at Abbington Woods, Fox Creek Landing and on Norwich Street.
“I do this for a living,” he said. “I’m sensitive to these types of things. We need affordable housing for people in this community.”
Davenport said an access road off U.S. 17 to the development will be built, and a traffic study conducted, at the developer’s cost.
Commissioner David O’Quinn made the motion to reject the planning commission’s recommendation and approve the request to rezone the tract from forest agricultural to medium residential.
Commissioner Cap Fendig seconded the motion, saying the mainland planning commission says the No. 1 priority it affordable housing. He also said Davenport’s past experience should also be considered.
“This is not a one- or two-time project,” he said.
The vote to approve the rezoning request will passed 5-2, with commissioners Sam Tostensen and Walter Rafolski casting the dissenting votes.
A vote to amend the land-use map to reflect the rezoning was approved unanimously.
Commissioners did uphold the Islands Planning Commission’s recommendation to reject a request to rezone a tract from family residential and conservation preservation to planned development. The applicant, Erica Gillman, told commissioners she believed the Islands Planning Commission rejected her request was because they didn’t have all the facts.
She told commissioners her plans are to convert the ground floor of a home at 1447 Ocean Blvd., into an art studio where classes will be held. The upper floors would be living space.
Gillman said most of her clients are families, and the traffic impacts would be minimal.
“We truly believe this is the best place to go,” she said.
Island resident Julian Smith expressed opposition to the request, saying the character of nearby neighborhoods could be negatively impacted.
Fendig said he is very familiar with the property and made the motion to uphold the planning commission’s recommendation.
“I can’t approve this,” he said. “That’s a single-family residence.”
Not everyone agreed. Commission Allen Booker said he supported Gillman’s plans and didn’t believe an art studio would add to the traffic in the area.
Commissioners voted 4-3 in favor of Fendig’s motion, with commissioners Booker, Tostensen and Rafolski casting the opposing votes.
In other business, commissioners agreed to send a resolution to the state asking for removal of contamination from sites also the U.S. 17 corridor as part of the Hercules/Pinova cleanup.