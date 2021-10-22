Glynn County commissioners approved their final choice Thursday for a new redistricting map that redraws the county’s voting districts.
Christopher Channell, the county’s supervisor of the board of elections and registration, helped commissioners narrow down their choices to two maps for their consideration.
He said the maps met all the state criteria required for new voting districts. Jekyll Island is now in the same district with the mainland corridor from Interstate 95 to the causeway leading to the island.
Jekyll Island was in the same district as St. Simons Island but had to be moved from District 2 to District 1 because of a new state mandate requiring the new districts be within 1 percent of the population of each other. The old rule was no more than a 10 percent variance between districts.
County attorney Aaron Mumford told commissioners they didn't have to make a final choice at Thursday's meeting, but if they didn't they would have to call a special called meeting before the next scheduled one on Nov. 4.
In other business, commissioners:
• Approved three conditional use permits for mini warehouses in the 3400 block of U.S. 17, the 3700 block of Altama Avenue and at a site near the entrance ramp to Interstate 95 near Exit 36.
• Approved a zoning change from medium residential to commercial retail to enable a Checkers restaurant and commercial retail site in the 5500 block of Altama Avenue.
• Overturned a Board of Appeals denial to allow the elevation of two HVAC units with encroachment issues.
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal apologized to an appeals board member who was there to explain the denial after commissioners voted to overturn the board’s decision. He said the existing ordinance forced the appeals board to deny the request.
• Approved a temporary construction easement with Golden Isles Plaza that was the final easement needed to begin improvements at the Spur 25/Altama Connector intersection.