A request to rezone a 9.9-acre residential tract on Glyndale Drive to limited industrial was withdrawn by the applicant, J.E. Kirkland Enterprises, before Tuesday’s Mainland Planning Commission meeting.
The site has been used for storage of wood chips since last year, generating complaints from the public. The applicant applied for the rezone to bring the property into compliance while the county began enforcement actions since wood chip storage at the site was in violation of local zoning ordinances.
The company is now looking at other locations for wood chip storage, though it can reapply the rezoning request at any time because the request was withdrawn before the meeting.
In other business, commission members unanimously approved the site plan for a manufacturing and warehouse facility on the North Glynn Commerce Park. Plans are for the Scojet Facility to house a manufacturing facility, laboratory and warehouse in a 66,591-square-foot building at the site.
Another site plan was approved at 129 Shell Drive for an 1,800-square-foot office and storage building at a site zoned highway commercial.
A conditional-use permit request and site plan approval for the New Jesup Highway Storage that was tabled at the Dec. 7 meeting was considered again by board members.
The request was tabled last month to give the developer time to address concerns expressed by some residents living near the site at 4841 New Jesup Hwy. The developer agreed to a 12-foot natural buffer and an 8-foot fence on his side of the property line to ensure the privacy of residents.
The property was already zoned commercial, and the concession for the buffer and fence was voluntary by the applicant. No one spoke at the public comment period at the meeting for the conditional-use permit.
Board members voted unanimously to approve both requests.
The meeting ended with the selections of Sherrye Gibbs as the board’s chair for the next year and Neal Boatright as vice chair.