The Brunswick City Commission gave its new alcohol ordinance a first pass on Wednesday.
Among other things, the ordinance would allow home delivery, drinking on the sidewalks in the downtown commercial district and hold businesses responsible for violations by employees.
The discussion at Wednesday’s meeting was preliminary. The commission may discuss a revised version as early as next month.
In 2018, the city repealed and replaced the entirety of the alcohol ordinance because of changes in state law and new businesses, City Attorney Brian Corry told the commission. Since then, the state has continued to update its laws.
The COVID-19 pandemic drove several changes in the alcohol sales arena by shifting the focus of the food service industry generally to delivery and curb-side across the nation.
Brunswick has been working since 2020 to update, Corry said.
In some ways, the most recent draft of the ordinance mirrors the rules in Glynn County. It refines the definitions of breweries, distilleries and package goods retailers to resemble the way they’re defined in state law.
But much of the ordinance is brand new, including a section on home delivery. The draft would allow it generally, but each category of business has some different rules. Package stores can deliver sealed drinks to customers, but restaurants can’t sell only mixed drinks for delivery.
One of the more substantial additions is the allowance of public drinking on sidewalks from 12:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in a small portion of the city bounded by G Street to the north, Howe to the south, Bay Street to the west and Union to the east.
The city allows public drinking during some city sponsored events, like PorchFest, but outlaws it otherwise.
Commissioner Julie Martin said the boundaries should be extended further south to George Street to encompass more businesses in the commercial district.
State law now requires anyone selling alcohol to take certain training meant to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors. Any business that wants to deliver alcohol must prove it has trained all employees before getting a delivery permit.
The ordinance would also require all businesses to show that their employees had received the training before getting an alcohol license. The new ordinance would mean that a business’s alcohol license could be in jeopardy if an employee commits a violation, like selling to a minor.
Historically, businesses have immediately fired employee found to have committed a violation, Corry said, giving the business owner some deniability. Rather than treating sales to minors and other violations like actions by an individual, Corry said the city is beginning to look at violations as tied to the alcohol license holder.
“You don’t get to reset even though you’ve had violations on your premises,” Corry said.
The new ordinance also states commissioners may consider past violations at other businesses owned by someone seeking a license when considering whether to grant a new license.
While neighborhood planning assemblies cannot approve or deny an alcohol license, Corry said the new law would require NPAs to review all alcohol licenses and make a recommendation to the commission.
Commissioners have for over a year asked business owners to go through NPAs, in some cases deferring licenses when the applicant did not, but it has not been part of the law.
It also imposes a six-month time limit before a person who has had his or her license denied or revoked can seek a new one.
A license would also no longer be transferable if the original business owner dies or sells off his or her ownership of the business. The business could continue to sell alcohol for 30 days afterward if a request for a transfer is filed with the city of Brunswick.
Corry said the new ordinance also includes new business categories. Demand for services to cater specifically alcoholic beverages is growing in Georgia, Corry said, and the new ordinance allows such businesses to operate in the city. Beer and wine specialty shops were in recent years added to state and county laws. Both are defined as shops selling beer or wine by the drink, but are distinct from bars or lounges. A special event venue is simply an event venue with a kitchen or catering capabilities at which alcohol can be sold.
Tasting events are another addition. State law defines such events as taking place at retail package stores, and they require advance notice to the city.
The proposed ordinance adds several new alcohol license classes and associated fees for beer and wine shops and caterers, and for businesses offering alcohol as a secondary hospitality service.
The hospitality license was mostly conceived to cover businesses in the downtown commercial district that don’t already sell alcohol to give free drinks to customers on First Friday.
Catering alcohol licenses apply only to businesses that already have brick-and-mortar locations with an on-site alcohol license.
“This is very, very similar to Glynn County’s catering ordinance. We did that because of reciprocity,” Corry said.
Rules for event planners remain largely the same but with additional requirements for event permits.