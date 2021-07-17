For the second time this week, the Brunswick Police Department has raised the reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 29-year-old Shannon Riley last month in Brunswick.
According to police, a man shot Riley around 4 p.m. June 24 on Mansfield and Stonewall streets after an argument. Riley was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital but did not survive her injuries.
The reward was raised to $4,000 on Friday after it had been increased to $3,000 earlier this week. The original reward was set at $1,000 on Tuesday.
Police are also still looking for 20-year-old Chequerdo Dashawn Foy, who Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said earlier in the week “is not a suspect at this time.” Smith said investigators think Foy can “fill in the missing gaps to the case.”
Foy is described as Black, standing about 5-foot-9 and weighing 160 pounds. He is believed to be driving a Honda Civic with a temporary license plate of C0415678.
Surveillance video showed the vehicle in the area around the time of the shooting, police said earlier this week.
Anyone who has information on Riley’s shooting can contact Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or contact the Silent Witness program at 912-267-5516 or via email at bpdtips@brunswickpolice.org.