Revolutionary War veterans honored

Members of the Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution laid Christmas wreaths Monday at the graves of some of Glynn County’s — and America’s — oldest veterans.

Members Marty Moore, Tony Cowart and Bennie Williams, along with Williams’ great-granddaughter Brylee Felder, laid wreaths at the graves of: Cyrus Dart, who served as a private the Connecticut Continental Line before moving to Glynn County in 1792; Samuel Wright, an officer in the Georgia Militia during the Revolutionary War; William Page, who fought at age 16 with Francis Marion, the Swamp Fox in South Carolina, and who moved to St. Simons and founded Retreat Plantation; and Robert Grant, a physician in the Revolutionary War; Continental Army Maj. Raymond Demere III.

Shrimp company proud of its local ties

Everyone knows that fresh is best, and that’s why purchasing shrimp, fish and other seafood from a retail market like the one at Anchored Shrimp is a great idea. The company specializes in Wild Georgia Shrimp, which is the cream of the crop. According to the Anchored Shrimp website, Wild Geo…

Farm stand brings fresh produce to area

When folks relocate to the Golden Isles they notice different things about the area, when they’re comparing it, in the mind’s eye, to places they’ve lived before. When Amanda and Dante McCleery made the move, they realized there was a serious need for fresh local produce. And that’s how Farm…