Revolutionary War veterans honored

Members of the Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution laid Christmas wreaths Monday at the graves of some of Glynn County’s — and America’s — oldest veterans.
Members Marty Moore, Tony Cowart and Bennie Williams, along with Williams’ great-granddaughter Brylee Felder, laid wreaths at the graves of: Cyrus Dart, who served as a private the Connecticut Continental Line before moving to Glynn County in 1792; Samuel Wright, an officer in the Georgia Militia during the Revolutionary War; William Page, who fought at age 16 with Francis Marion, the Swamp Fox in South Carolina, and who moved to St. Simons and founded Retreat Plantation; and Robert Grant, a physician in the Revolutionary War; Continental Army Maj. Raymond Demere III.