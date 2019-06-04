Martin O'Hara

Martin O’Hara, an authority in the restoration and reuse of dilapidated facilities, will speak Thursday at the College of Coastal Georgia for the second installment of the 2019 Distinguished Speaker Series.

 Provided photo

College of Coastal Georgia will host its second event of the college foundation’s 2019 Distinguished Speaker Series on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Martin O’Hara, an authority in the restoration and reuse of dilapidated facilities, will discuss the challenges he faced while working in the United Kingdom. He’ll focus on his work in the port city of Ipswich, England.

His talk is titled “A Tale of Two Cities” and will connect O’Hara’s previous work to the current obstacles faced in Brunswick.

“The diverse group involved with the Ipswich regeneration project learned early on that they agreed on 75 percent of what needed to be done,” said O’Hara, in a press release from the college. “The important thing is to focus on that 75 percent rather than argue over the 25 percent about which they disagreed.”

O’Hara, a native of England, is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and a regional judge for its annual property awards program. He began his career in retail investment and redevelopment and spent more than 20 years with Associated British Ports, the UK’s largest ports group.

He has owned a home on St. Simons for more than 10 years and has been visiting the Golden Isles for more than 20 years. O’Hara retired four years ago and spends six months each year in this area.

He will sit down for an on-stage interview with Bert Roughton, the former managing editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, after the talk. O’Hara will also field questions from the audience.

Check-in for the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Southeast Georgia Conference Center. Advanced registration is free and required. Registration can be completed at college_coastal_georgia.eventbrite.com.

