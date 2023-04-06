An application to revise a zoning application at 6735 New Jesup Hwy. was approved at Tuesday’s Mainland Planning Commission meeting.
An application made two months ago was withdrawn after concerns were raised by planning commissioners for plans to put mobile homes at the site.
The revised plan eliminates mobile homes in favor of a town home development.
The proposal calls for the construction of 234 units on a 79-acre parcel, well below the maximum capacity of 16 units per acre.
Residents living nearby expressed concerns about a potential increase in traffic. They said the request should have included more details such as whether the development will hook up to county water and sewer.
Despite the lack of specifics, county officials said the documentation presented is typical at this point in the process. More details about a traffic study and water and sewer will be presented in the site plan application.
Commission member Neal Boatright described the revised request a “best case scenario.”
Commission members voted unanimously to approve the request.
Two requests for surface mining were also considered.
The first request was for a 10-acre borrow pit on a tract owned by the Glynn County Development Authority. Dirt from the pit will be used for a planned U.S. 17 widening project, as well as other road projects in the future. The good news is the property is now on the tax rolls, and the new owner, Crown Investments of Georgia, LLC, will have to pay property taxes, it was noted.
The second surface mining request at 130 Capital Square Drive was to expand a pond another 3.5 acres to increase it to 10 acres in size. The developer plans to sell the dirt to help defray the cost of developable property when the pond is expanded.
The applicant asked to operate weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on some Saturdays.
Boatright expressed concerns about dust raised by the estimated 7,000 loads of dirt that will be hauled away to expand the pond. A water truck will be available to help minimize dust.
Conditional use and site plan requests were approved for a 5,000-square-foot car wash at 4320 New Jesup Hwy. The proposed business hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Concerns were raised about lighting affecting nearby residents and homeless in the area.
The request was approved with a requirement for a detailed lighting plan.
The site plan for a Homewood-Element hotel development at 101 Summit Drive was approved. The hotel off Interstate 95 near Exit 38 will have 234 rooms in two buildings.
A site plan for a 10- by 20-foot portable building for a landscaping retail and wholesale business at 3313 Glynn Ave. was approved after a discussion over a county requirement for the building to include an employee restroom. Boatright questioned why the commission was considering the request he considered overreach and unnecessary red tape.
He asked what harm it would cause if employees had to use a portable toilet. The site plan request for the portable building with a restroom was approved.
The site plan for a 6,857-square-foot complex at 3615 U.S. 17 that includes a tree house, two cabins and a common building was approved. The buildings will be short-term rentals and will not be for special events.