An application to revise a zoning application at 6735 New Jesup Hwy. was approved at Tuesday’s Mainland Planning Commission meeting.

An application made two months ago was withdrawn after concerns were raised by planning commissioners for plans to put mobile homes at the site.

More from this section

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.