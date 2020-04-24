Jekyll Island may soon adopt a new version of its lighting ordinance, which aims to protect sea turtles nesting on the island and hatchlings emerging from their nests.
The board of the Jekyll Island Authority heard the first revised reading of Jekyll Island’s new lighting ordinance during an online meeting Tuesday.
“Sea turtles will certainly be nesting on Jekyll Island again, starting with their usual nesting season which begins in May and runs through October,” said Ben Carswell, director of conservation for Jekyll Island.
A lighting ordinance controlling lights visible from Jekyll Island’s beaches has been on the books since 2009.
“I think most folks agree that has been an important ordinance,” Carswell said. “The purpose of the ordinance is to protect nesting sea turtles and hatchling sea turtles emerging from their nests from potential adverse effects of artificial lighting. Sea turtles can be disoriented by light, especially in certain wavelengths.”
The lighting ordinance, he said, has been in place over a period of time when Jekyll Island has been through a revitalization that has included the construction and renovation of numerous facilities.
“A lot of new lighting decisions were made during the time of this ordinance,” Carswell said. “We’re pleased to say that the ordinance has been successful and that the data collected by the Georgia Sea Turtle Center in collaboration with Georgia DNR do not indicate that we’ve had any specific adverse effects of beach lighting on Jekyll Island in that time period.”
Challenges arose, though, due to the ways the ordinance has been interpreted. The original language featured ambiguities that allowed people to reach varying conclusions about what was required, Carswell said.
“For someone who was seeking to comply with such an ordinance, that’s problematic in certainty and consistency,” he said.
Those issues led to the first draft of a new ordinance that was presented last year to the JIA board. After extensive public comment, though, and official comment from DNR, Jekyll Island staff returned the drawing board in collaboration with DNR to revise the new ordinance.
“We had four sit down, half day sessions working with DNR to really hash out an improved Jekyll Island beach lighting ordinance,” Carswell said.
The number of individual changes to the ordinance is substantial, Carswell said, because the goal was to tighten the language and make the ordinance less open to interpretation.
“There were a lot of semantic changes that didn’t necessarily have a substantive consequence for how the ordinance is communicated and enforced,” he said.
The revised ordinance has tighter definitions regarding beaches and dunes, specifies that it applies to interior lighting and clarifies what is prohibited.
JIA has received some public comments on the revised ordinance, which has been posted online since Feb. 28. JIA staff also held a town hall with a question-and-answer session.
Public comments can be made online through May 7 at jekyllisland.com/jekyll-island-authority/beach-lighting-revisions.
The JIA board took no action Tuesday on the revised ordinance.