A beach parking fee on St. Simons Island is going to require a little homework.
Glynn County’s revenue study committee assigned the task to one of its members Wednesday — Brunswick attorney Paul Schofield.
County officials had done some research, speaking with Tybee Island’s city government about its year-round, island-wide parking charge.
“We need to look at more than Tybee,” said committee member Ed Farley. “Everyone does something a little bit different.”
Regardless of the research conducted by the community, Farley said the county will likely need a consultant because committee members lack parking fee expertise.
The committee has been working on recommendations for changes to the county’s park and ambulance fees as well. Committee chair Audrey Gibbons said those will likely be ready along with a timetable for the parking fee research project.
The idea of charging for parking is not new. Both candidates for the Glynn County Commission District 2 seat, which covers St. Simons Island, can remember times it has come up before.
“Back in 2015, when (former commissioner Dale) Provenzano came up with that scheme, I was opposed to the way he put it together,” said Julian Smith, the Democratic candidate for the seat. “I’m not going to say that charging for parking would be useful under some circumstances.”
Under the circumstances proposed by at-large Commissioner David O’Quinn, it would not be useful, he said.
O’Quinn told The News on Monday that he would like to revenue generated by the fee go toward beefing up beach safety by expanding lifeguard coverage or designated for improving the parking areas.
Smith questioned the motive. If beach safety is an issue, he said the county should start paying for more lifeguards rather than spending time studying a parking fee.
He also suggested alternatives such as taking the money to improve beach safety from the bed tax, a 5 percent tax on hotel and motel rooms, half of which goes to the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“We’re spending millions every year to get people to come here and spend money,” Smith said. “Why aren’t we putting some of that money aside? We give half of that bed tax to the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and that amount is anywhere between $1.5 (million) to $3 million.
“Why not ask them to do the right thing and give some of that to the county to pay for lifeguards?”
Putting a fee on parking areas might also just move the problem elsewhere, he said.
“If you’re going to have people from other counties who don’t want to wear masks, who don’t want to jump through hoops, they’re going to find ways around this,” Smith said.
Visitors parking on the side of the road, in neighborhoods and on private property is the likely outcome, he said, which means more police time spent writing tickets that might never get paid.
With some provisions, like passes for residents or specific convenient parking areas, a parking fee might be worthwhile, but he said he is against the idea as just another revenue source to pay for something the county should already be paying for.
“Don’t try to make the tourists pay for us to save their lives,” Smith said. “If we really want them to come here and spread their germs around, eat here, go to shops, sleep in hotels and condos, and keep the economy going, we can pay for lifeguards.”
Smith’s Republican opponent, former Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig, remembered hearing talk of a parking fee going back to 2009.
“It’s always been mixed,” Fendig said. “But I think now, the feedback I’ve gotten from polls I’ve taken is people are concerned about the overwhelming crowds and are interested in seeing money come that would help take care of the extra burdens being imposed on our island parks and accesses.”
Not wanting to risk getting out ahead of anything O’Quinn intends to propose, Fendig declined to say much about what his thoughts were on possible implementation.
“My feedback from island residents shows an interest in having that topic discussed once again, so I think commissioner O’Quinn is doing the right thing,” Fendig said.