062922_market4.jpg
Fresh produce sold at the Brunswick Farmers Market on June 25.

 By MEGAN FITZGERALD mfitzgerald@thebrunswicknews.com

Forward Brunswick is looking to revamp the farmers market in Mary Ross Waterfront Park by bringing in “Real Food, Real Farmers.”

That’s the tagline for the program, which will feature curated local producers every second and fourth Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A small fee paid by vendors will cover the cost of a paid market staffer who will help people pay with SNAP and EBT benefits.

